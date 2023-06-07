Local response praised after major dune fire at Maharees beach 

The "amazing" response of the local community prevented a major fire from spreading at the Maharees, Co Kerry, on Tuesday.

The alarm was raised to a blaze in the sand dunes at the beach shortly after 12.30pm.

The blaze at the Maharabeg Cut caused damage to a large section of the Special Area of Conservation.

The Maharees Conservation Association (MCA) said that the fire was contained thanks to an "amazing response by locals, visitors, and the fire brigade getting the fire under control."

Three acres of sand dunes were burned in the incident.

The fire at the Maharees on June 6. Picture: Maharees Heritage and Conservation

In a statement, the Maharees Heritage and Conservation group said: "We were lucky — our brilliant community and visitors were on hand to stop the spread of the fire before it spread in the wind. We were lucky the wind wasn't stronger, we were lucky the route to the beach acted as a natural fire break.

"There's no blame here, it wasn't a campfire but in this weather, in this fragile environment, a stray cigarette butt, even broken glass can set a devastating fire off.

"If we want to protect our sand dunes, we have to camp at designated sites, not light fires on or near sand dunes, be careful with cigarette butts and how we dispose of our litter ... it went up in flames so quickly ... no blame but let's use this as a reminder of how badly things can go."

Locals at the scene after the fire at the Maharees. Picture: Maharees Heritage and Conservation

Holidaymakers doused buckets of water over the surrounding area, while local watersport businesses, surf shops, and bars also provided assistance.

One local man hitched a large container of water to the back of his tractor.

The group added that the whole thing was "over in an hour".

It comes as an expected increase in temperatures this weekend has led to the Department of Agriculture issuing an orange warning for forest fires.

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather over the next couple of days as temperatures once again hit highs of 25C on Friday and Saturday.

Things will also be uncomfortable at night time, with lows of just 11C overnight at the weekend.