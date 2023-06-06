Limerick victim of jet ski accident remembered for his soccer prowess

Teenage Limerick FC soccer player Wassiou Ayawe Moran, who died last week in a jet ski incident, was remembered on Tuesday at his funeral Mass as being to soccer what Keith Earls is to rugby.

Mr Ayawe Moran, 19, from Grattan Court, Old Clare St, Limerick, died at the scene of the tragedy at the lakeside village of Killaloe, Co Clare, last Wednesday evening. Investigations are continuing into the circumstances that led up to the tragedy.

A recording of 'Stay With Me (Everybody’s Free)', sung by London rapper Ironik, was played at the start of the Mass, which was held at St Mary’s Church, Limerick City.

A poem entitled 'Wassiou Awaye Forever 19' was read out by a family friend who recounted how Wassiou’s “infectious laughter and smile, would light up any room” and “who right from your early start, had gifted feet and was potential soccer star”.

The friend said Wassiou’s family and friends would never forget his “chocolate brown eyes” but would “think of our memories, and the beautiful you, Gucci clobber and Nike running shoes”.

Wassiou Ayawe Moran

Fr Richie Davern, PP, St Mary’s, told mourners no one was feeling Wassiou’s loss more deeply than “his mum Tracey, and no mother should have to live this day, no mother should have to see their child go before them”.

A number of symbols representing all that was important in Wassiou’s life were presented at the altar by his sisters Abbie, Ariana, Tiana, and Aaieshah, including a soccer ball, a fruit drink, a mobile phone, and cigarette papers.

“Tiernan O’Neill, the principal of Moyross national school, told us that Wassiou was to soccer what Munster’s Keith Earls is to rugby — such was the talent and gift Wassiou had for that sport,” said Fr Davern.

“From a very young age, Wassiou had a passion for sport, particularly soccer, he played for several teams, but no more was he prouder than when he was selected to play for Limerick FC, he had a passion for soccer and his commitment for this passion was unparalleled.

“He never gave up on achieving his goals, and his teachers and coaches have described him as the most gifted soccer player they had ever seen.

As a team member he led by example, and his sportsmanship and dedication earned him the respect of his peers, elders, and opposition alike; his work ethic was unmatched, and his commitment to the sport was infectious and inspired others around him to push themselves even harder, he was a true leader on the field.”

Fr Davern, speaking on behalf of Tracey Moran, thanked “the emergency services who attended the scene” of last Wednesday’s fatal jet ski incident and “all our family and friends and neighbours who have rallied around us”.

Some mourners wore white t-shirts emblazoned with a photograph of the soccer player and were driven in Chrysler limousines, Rolls Royce, and Lamborghini jeeps, which also bore Wassiou’s image, following a horse-drawn carriage carrying the deceased’s remains in a gold casket.

One of 10 siblings, the rising soccer star was laid to rest in Mount St Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.