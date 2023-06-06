Gardaí making enquiries following blaze in Knocknaheeney

Gardaí in Cork City are making enquiries following a major fire in a residential area on the northside of the city.

Twenty-three fire fighters and six units of the fire service battled the blaze in Knocknaheeny on Monday night.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 8.30pm at Ardmore Avenue where three derelict houses were on fire..

Fire fighters worked for three hours to bring the blaze under control at the block which was due for demolition as part of the Regeneration programme for the area.

The fire started at one of the houses before spreading through the roof spaces into the other two.

The fire in Knocknaheeney where multiple units of Cork City Fire Brigade were required.

One house badly damaged following the blaze, a spokesperson for Cork City Fire Brigade confirmed on Tuesday morning.

There have been no reports of injuries, and a nearby house that is currently occupied was unaffected.

On Monday, local Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald said the blaze was well managed by the fire services on the scene.