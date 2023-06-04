Night-time water restrictions extended in Clonakilty

The people of Clonakilty, Co Cork, will continue to be subject to night-time water restrictions over the coming days.

The restrictions which first came in May 30 were to run until June 2 but this has now been extended to June 6.

Beginning at 11pm each evening, the restrictions run until 7am.

Uisce Éireann will review the water levels on Tuesday morning and determine whether further restrictions are needed.

The need for restricting supply stems from continued high demand for water combined with low rainfall levels during the hot spell of weather, according to Uisce Éireann.

"These restrictions are required over the bank holiday weekend to give the reservoirs time to replenish," said Uisce Éireann's Regional Operations Lead Niall O'Riordan.

"They are necessary to ensure we have water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours.

"I would ask that everyone in Clonakilty, and in West Cork in general, play their part in help conserve water this summer."

Some of Uisce Éireann's suggestions on how to conserve water include:

Avoid power washing and keep the garden hose in the shed;

Check for leaks on outdoor taps or troughs as these can lead to large losses of treated water;

Remember that paddling pools and swimming pools can use huge volumes of water so try to minimise the amount of water used and consider reusing the water for the garden or cleaning the car;

Report any visible leaks on the public network to Uisce Éireann.

“For more simple ways to conserve water check out the Uisce Éireann website where our conservation calculator can help people work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more," said Mr O'Riordan.

“We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.” Areas affected by the current water restrictions include the entire Clonakilty Urban Network.

In particular, high ground areas such as Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower and Barrick Hill will experience a reduction in pressure and flow, and potentially interruption to supply, during the restrictions.

Additional areas that may be affected include Reenascreena, Santry North, Santry South, Inchinattin, Tullig, Carrigfadda. Glanbrack, Maulatallavally, Knocks, Threegneeves, Gortroe.