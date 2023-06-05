UHL overcrowding in May almost 60% higher than January as Gloster meets campaigners

THE level of overcrowding in University Hospital Limerick (UHL) was 57% higher in May than last January, shocking new figures have revealed.

Last week's trolley watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) revealed on Wednesday that UHL was the most overcrowded hospital in the country in May with 1,857 patients on trolleys, more than double the number in Tallaght University Hospital, with 704 patients. This is a substantial 57% hike on the 1,180 patients who were on trolleys last January at UHL.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the number of patients the union has seen on trolleys in the month of May are higher than January 2023, which had the worst levels of overcrowding since the INMO began counting trolleys.

"This type of overcrowding at the beginning of summer must be immediately addressed to prevent an even more chaotic winter. Nurses are working in a system that has normalised over 500 people a day on trolleys.

"They have had little to no reprieve from overcrowding. Our members are reporting high levels of burnout and their intention to leave their current work area is higher than it has ever been. We need to see a laser-like focus from Government and the HSE to tackling the overcrowding crisis in our hospitals once and for all.

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the number of patients the union has seen on trolleys in the month of May are higher than January 2023, which had the worst levels of overcrowding since the INMO began counting trolleys.

"The corrective measures we seek are proper planning of the cancellation of non-urgent elective surgery in line with public health projections; pre-arranged agreements with private acute hospitals to provide non-urgent elective surgery; and bespoke retention and recruitment initiatives to be implemented now to ensure staffing for additional capacity that is definitely going to be needed.”

Meanwhile, it is expected hospital overcrowding in UHL will be at the top of the agenda for the Mid-West Hospital Campaign when representatives meet the new CEO of the HSE, Bernard Gloster, in his office at Raheen, Limerick, on Friday.

The group has been granted a meeting to put forward the concerns of those who have supported the campaign during the past four years.

In a statement, the group pointed out this is a unique opportunity for patients to present their views on the chronic state of the delivery of health policy in the Mid-West since the beginning of the "now-failed reconfiguration" in April 2009.

The group has invited patients to contact its representatives privately through their social media channels with issues or questions that can be put directly to Mr Gloster, albeit this meeting will be subject to a time limit.

In a statement, the UL Hospitals' Group said it regretted the long wait times for a bed and challenges around privacy and dignity currently being experienced by patients in ED.

"This is not the care the group wish to provide for its patients. Staff are working hard within existing resources and capacity to reduce these wait times."

It said the escalation plan is being followed to reduce pressure on the ED and improve patient flow.