Cyclist, 60s, seriously injured following collision with car in Cork

The cyclist was transferred by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries
The road between Rosscarbery and Leap remains closed while a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators takes place.

Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 15:49
Mairead Sheehy

A man in his 60s has been seriously injured following a collision involving a car and his bicycle in Cork this morning.

The incident occurred at around 9am on the N71 at Barleyhill East, Rosscarbery, Co. Cork.

The cyclist was transferred by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

The road between Rosscarbery and Leap remains closed while a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators takes place.

Local traffic diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, particularly those with camera or dash-cam footage, and who were travelling on this stretch of the N71 between 9am and 10am, to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

