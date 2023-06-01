Work to begin after contract signed on long-awaited Glanmire flood relief scheme

The construction works are expected to continue for 32 months and will cost in the region of €14m.
The scheme has been planned since 2012, when flood waters destroyed homes and businesses in the Glanmire and Sallybrook areas. File picture: Eddie O'Hare

Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 13:52
Ann Murphy

Work is set to begin in the coming weeks on the long-awaited flood relief scheme for Glanmire in Cork.

The contract for the Glashaboy Flood Relief Scheme was signed on Thursday morning. The scheme has been planned since 2012, when flood waters destroyed homes and businesses in the Glanmire and Sallybrook areas. However, progress of the scheme was hit by a number of delays but is now expected to get underway shortly.

Last month, the issue was again raised in the Dáil by local TDs. The scheme has been designed by the Office of Public Works with a view to protecting 82 homes and 30 commercial properties in the Glanmire area from flooding from the Glashaboy River and its tributaries.

According to Cork City Council, the scheme extends over approximately 4km of the Glashaboy and its tributaries, including half a kilometre of the Butlerstown Stream, approximately 1.8km of the Glenmore Stream and short lower reaches of other tributaries.

The construction works are expected to continue for 32 months and will cost in the region of €14m.

Cork North Central Fine Gael TD Colm Burke said: “Many homes and businesses were severely damaged and people suffered financial loss when the major flooding occurred in 2012. They have been living in fear since that event.” 

“The signing of contracts will enable the works to commence immediately. This scheme will take some time to complete and it is important that work begins at the earliest possible date. Work must now commence at the earliest possible opportunity in order to deliver this protection for the people and businesses of Glanmire.” 

The scheme was previously led by Cork County Council but became the responsibility of Cork City Council after the boundary extension of 2019. After a previous tender process collapsed when a tenderer withdrew in 2020, a new tender process got underway in January this year.

An ecologist will be on site monitoring the works to minimise the impact on the local environment.

According to Cork City Council, bat boxes will be installed, native tree species will be planted and an extensive hedgerow and wildflower planting programme is also planned to further enhance biodiversity.

The project is being funded from the €1.3bn in flood relief measures under the National Development Plan to 2030.

