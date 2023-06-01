Medal from first ever All-Ireland football final sells for double its value

A medal from the first ever All-Ireland football final sold for more than twice its estimated value at auction on Wednesday.

The medal, from the 1887 championship, was won by Jeremiah Kennedy of Limerick Commercials who beat Young Irelands of Louth by a score of 1-4 to 0-3.

Auctioneers had estimated the nine-carat gold medal to be worth €15,000 but its final hammer price was €32,500.

Fonsie Mealy auctioneers director George Mealy, from Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny, said: “(This is an) excessively rare medal. The medal made a lot more than anticipated but it represents how important the GAA was in the past, currently and into the future.”

An Irish-born collector is understood to have purchased the medal and it will be staying within the country.

The style of the medal is in what is now known as the traditional GAA Celtic Cross design, a cross superimposed on a circle, and with the engraved arms of Munster on a shield overlaid in the centre.

The Limerick team that that won the first ever All-Ireland Football final

On the back, there is an engraved caption, which reads: "First All Ireland F Championship, Won by Lmck. Commercials".

Mr Mealy added: “The Limerick team of 1887 were not photographed on the occasion of their win, they received no trophy, and really no recognition until they were issued with this medal in 1910.

“By that time a lot of the excitement generated by the initial championship had dissipated, and some of the team emigrated, as did Mr Kennedy.”

Meanwhile, two All-Ireland Hurling medals won by a man in back-to-back years playing for two different counties, Dublin in 1924 and Tipperary in 1925, sold for €9,500.

The medals were won by Mick Darcy between 1924 and 1934. Mick Darcy, along with his older brother John, were born in Grange, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. The late legendary broadcaster Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh described Jack as “The original Hell’s Angel”.