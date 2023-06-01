UCC and UL in top 100 universities for making an impact on sustainable future 

Four Irish universities have ranked amongst the top 100 globally for making an impact on a sustainable future, new world rankings published on Thursday show.

University College Cork (UCC), University of Limerick (UL), University of Galway and Dublin City University (DCU) have ranked within the top 100 out of 1,705 universities from 115 countries measured as part of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland has also ranked as number one when it comes to making an impact on good health and wellbeing for its research on key diseases and conditions, support for healthcare professions, and health of students and staff.

The rankings assess universities against progress towards the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.

Across the 17 goals, four Irish universities achieved five top 10 positions.

University of Galway, formerly National University of Ireland, Galway, ranked joint 34th in the overall top 100 ranking, the highest score achieved by an Irish university.

The university also ranked fifth overall worldwide when it came to progress on SDG 12, responsible consumption and production.

UCC ranked joint 58th globally, while also coming in at number six in progress towards SDG 2, which is zero hunger.

DCU ranked 71st in the top 100. The university also ranked 8th in progress towards SDG 5, gender equality, and 6th in SDG 10, reduced inequalities.

UL also ranked at joint 86th in the global top 100.

Overall, British universities have the most universities in the overall top 100 with 26, followed by Canada with 16, and Australia with 15.

New Zealand and the US each have seven in the top 100.

More than 55% of Australian and Canadian universities made the top 100 — the highest success rate of all 115 countries taking part in the rankings.

Australian universities dominated the top spots in the individual Sustainable Development Goals taking first place in seven of the 17 goals.

Western Sydney topped three of the 17 individual rankings — SDG 5 (gender equality) SDG 12 (responsible consumption and production) and SDG 17 (partnerships for the goals) and is in the top 10 for six others.