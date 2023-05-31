Killarney's remote Black Valley connected to 5G network

The remote Black Valley in Killarney, one of the last locations in Ireland to get electricity and landline telephone, has now been switched on to 5G ultra-fast mobile coverage.

The launch at Lord Brandon’s Cottage at the Upper Lake in Killarney heard senior figures from eir recall its past, and how the milestone connection would transform life for locals and visitors to the beautiful valley at the upper western reach of Killarney National Park.

It will also facilitate search-and-rescue operations for climbers and walkers in the Reeks.

"The Black Valley is significant for being one of the last places in mainland Ireland to be connected to electricity and telephone networks due to the remote nature of the region. We believe that this delivery will empower the local community and drive innovation and growth in the region," Oliver Loomes CEO of eir said.

While the ESB began the rural electrification programme in 1946, electricity did not make its way to the Black Valley until 1977 when it is believed to have been the last corner of Ireland connected to the national power grid.

Providing mobile and internet coverage has been equally challenging. The eir investment is more than €600,000 for the Black Valley alone, roughly 20% of the total investment on 5G in Kerry to date.

Tourism benefits

The area, frequented by thousands of tourists and hillwalkers, will now have second-to-none connectivity and may, in fact, leapfrog other areas when it comes to the fastest speeds and highest capacity mobile network, eir has claimed.

The development is a boon to local business owners like Eilise O’Sullivan of Anam Valley Farm who rents self-catering cottages to holidaymakers. She can now promote her business and take online bookings.

Thousands of tourists visit the area by bicycle, boat, or pony and trap every year and there is some expectation the remote valley, a picture postcard location, will be the subject of Instagram stories.

Rescuers like Kerry Mountain Rescue who hitherto rely on walkie-talkies in the valley will now benefit from reliable high-quality connectivity, the launch heard.

The Black Valley community has become the 15th district in Kerry to be connected. The four masts used to bring the coverage to the area have simply replaced legacy fixed network infrastructure with each mast measuring only 12m in height to fit with the aesthetics of the Black Valley.

In 2021, Elon Musk's Starlink arrived in the Black Valley, with a pilot project trialled with the support of Kerry County Council to bring high-speed broadband to the area at the time. However, it is understood the uptake has not been widespread.