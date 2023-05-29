'It's the best feeling ever': Thousands of fans welcome home Munster heroes

In glorious sunshine, Munster's glory days returned — and there's a promise of more to come.

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree is confident that Saturday’s URC title win in South Africa is just the start of a new era of success for the province.

The former English international, who took charge of Munster last summer after two and a half years as forwards coach, told over 10,000 fans who welcomed them back to Thomond Park on Monday evening that they can now push on from Saturday's victory.

The 19-14 success in Cape Town over the reigning champions, the Stormers, ended 12 years without silverware for Munster, and they did it the hard way, having to travel away from home for their final six games of the campaign.

Simon Zebo with his children, Isabella, Luca and Sofia during the Munster Rugby homecoming as URC Champions at Thomond Park in Limerick. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

“This won’t sink in for a long time, they won’t realise it,” said Rowntree.

“There is no other team that has done this, six games away from home. And no one will ever do it again. But we will find a hard way to do it next time!

“And what that gives you as a player is the belief, you become bullet-proof. And you go and play teams and they are scared of you. I mean, we should have put them away by halftime on Saturday.

“This group will fight and I am just so proud of them. We are ready for this and this group of players are ready for this. It will only get better lads, I promise you that. This will only get better.”

Keith Earls, left, and Simon Zebo celebrate with the trophy during the Munster Rugby homecoming as URC Champions at Thomond Park in Limerick. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fans began gathering from 4.30pm outside Thomond Park. Admission was free but fans needed to register for tickets to ensure crowd control measures could be implemented.

Former Munster player Barry Murphy, whose band Hermitage Green has played at Thomond Park before games, introduced the victorious squad to a backdrop of the hit song by Dolores O’Riordan and The Cranberries, ‘Zombie’.

Several players were interviewed on the pitch along with head coach Rowntree, but one of the biggest welcomes of the evening was for winger Keith Earls, who grew up a few hundred yards away in Moyross.

Saturday’s final could be the 35-year-old’s final game for his beloved Munster and to a chant of ‘one more year, one more year’ from the crowd, Earls said the homecoming was special.

John Hodnett, top, and Thomas Ahern celebrate during the Munster Rugby homecoming as URC Champions at Thomond Park in Limerick. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

“Ya, it's the best feeling ever. There's no better feeling that winning with Munster. It is incredible,” he said.

Players signed autographs and posed for photographs with fans as Munster celebrated its first silverware in 12 years and already thoughts are turning to next season as they try to build on this superb success.

Plans are being made to bring the gigantic URC trophy around the province as the glory days return for a province that had forgotten how to win.

Keith Earls celebrates with the trophy during the Munster Rugby homecoming as URC Champions at Thomond Park in Limerick. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile