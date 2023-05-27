Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 56, missing from Clare

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 56-year-old missing from Clare.

John McNally was last seen on Friday, May 19 in Shannon, Co. Clare.

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a stocky build, brown hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what John was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and John's family are concerned his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on John's whereabouts is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365 900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.