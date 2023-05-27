Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 56, missing from Clare

John McNally was last seen on Friday, May 19 in Shannon, Co. Clare
Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 56, missing from Clare

Have you seen John McNally?

Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 22:42
Mairead Sheehy

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a  56-year-old missing from Clare.

John McNally was last seen on Friday, May 19 in Shannon, Co. Clare.

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a stocky build, brown hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what John was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and John's family are concerned his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on John's whereabouts is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365 900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.

More in this section

'I will shout from the rooftops until Leah is allowed back in school' says Cork mother  'I will shout from the rooftops until Leah is allowed back in school' says Cork mother 
Fundraiser for grieving homeless Cork family 'living through a nightmare' Fundraiser for grieving homeless Cork family 'living through a nightmare'
Free walk-in skin cancer screening clinic in Cork Free walk-in skin cancer screening clinic in Cork
<p>Vera Twomey enjoying a playful moment with her daughter Ava Barry at home in Cork in December 2016. Ava has passed away at the age of 13. File picture: Denis Minihane</p>

Daughter of Cork medicinal cannabis campaigner Vera Twomey dies following battle with illness

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd