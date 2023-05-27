Fundraiser for grieving homeless Cork family 'living through a nightmare'

A fundraiser for a Cork family whose home was destroyed in a blaze and are “living through a nightmare” has been established by their local GAA club.

The Walsh family in Killeagh lost their home and almost all their possessions when a fire spread from the adjoining garage on April 22.

As no one was home, it was too late to save the house when the alarm was raised and almost nothing could be salvaged.

The house insurance policy had previously lapsed due to financial pressures with the family of seven becoming homeless.

Brendan Walsh, the father of five, was a carpenter before retraining as a carer following the economic crash. He was a frontline worker throughout the covid-19 pandemic.

“The trauma of the family home being destroyed and of essentially being homeless badly affected Brendan’s mental health. Brendan died tragically on the first day of summer, May 1, just over a week after the house fire.

“Brendan leaves behind a heartbroken wife and five children who are destitute and homeless,” the fundraiser reads.

Described as an “outstanding” hurler, Mr Walsh played with Killeagh, Imokilly, and with Cork at all levels.

The fundraiser, set up by Killeagh GAA Club, has reached almost €180,000 in just 20 hours, more than half of the €350,000 target.

The much loved Walsh family are described as “open, kind, good-natured and genuine ‘salt of earth’ people.

“Their world has come crashing down around them in the cruellest way imaginable. They are living through a nightmare.

“Their trauma is made worse by the fact that they have no home in which to grieve for Brendan or to start to piece their lives back together again,” the fundraiser reads.

• You can donate online now at Killeagh GAA Walsh Family Fundraiser.