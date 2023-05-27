With temperatures set to soar over the coming days, medics will host a free walk-in skin cancer screening clinic in Cork City on Saturday morning.

Consultant dermatologists from the South Infirmary Victoria Hospital (SIVUH) will run the clinic at the city centre hospital from 8.40am to 11.30am as part of the Euro-Melanoma campaign.

You must be over 18 to attend a screening.

Euro-Melanoma is a pan-European prevention campaign against skin cancer — the most common of all cancers.

Skin cancer can affect anyone at any age but it is most common in people over 50 or in people who have had prolonged exposure to the sun and its harmful UV rays.

But it is also the easiest to cure, if diagnosed and treated early.

When allowed to progress, however, skin cancer can result in disfigurement and even death.

The screening day at the SIVUH serves to highlight awareness of skin cancer amongst the general public and to encourage self-checks for new or changing skin lesions.

The clinic is part of ongoing raising awareness of melanoma throughout May — Melanoma Awareness Month.

The dry, sunny weather is forecast to continue for several days, as high pressure is set to dominate well into next week.

Temperatures of between 18-21C are forecast, with the best weather in the southern half of the country on Saturday, with just isolated outbreaks of light rain or drizzle, initially affecting Connacht and Ulster, gradually moving southeastwards as the day goes on.

Temperatures will drop a little on Sunday to between 14-18C, although temperatures may struggle to reach the teens in the north.

The good weather should continue through Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures of around 20C or higher expected.

You can find more details at www.euromelanoma.org.