'It is a very positive thing for the city': Cork businesses tune up for bumper summer of live music

It may be going cashless for the first time but the hugely popular Live at the Marquee concert series in Cork's docklands is set to kick off a bumper summer of live music on Leeside on Saturday that could be worth an estimated €40m to the local economy.

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

More than a dozen major Irish and international acts, including Rod Stewart, the Waterboys, Christy Moore, The Frames and Bell X1 are lined up to perform some 20 gigs at the docklands venue over the next four weeks.

Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams open the Live at the Marquee summer season on Saturday with their hit show, 'My Therapist Ghosted Me'.

And with Musgrave Park set to host eight gigs in June, industry sources say the two concert series combined could be worth up to €40m to local businesses, with hoteliers, restaurateurs and publicans gearing up for a bumper month.

Joe Kennedy, chair of the Cork branch of the Irish Hotels Federation and general manager of the Maldron Shandon Hotel, said most hotel rooms in the city for June were booked out several months ago.

“The gigs at Live at the Marquee and Musgrave Park are great for the city but we were a bit disappointed not to see any major concerts in Páirc Ui Chaoimh, which really have a much bigger positive impact across the city,” he said.

“We hope to see those big summer concerts back next summer.

“But we also need to see the Government devise a long-term emergency housing strategy because at the moment, between 32-34% of the rooms in regional Ireland — rooms in hotels and guesthouses — are taken up by the Government.”

Tommy Tiernan brings his show ‘Tomfoolery’ to the tent on June 8 and 15.

Cork Business Association president Kevin Herlihy said Aiken Promotions’ Live at the Marquee event has always delivered for the city.

“It is a very positive thing for the city, every summer,” he said.

“It attracts huge crowds and it always creates a great ambiance in the city before and after the shows.

It is fantastic for the retail sector and for the hospitality sectors, with publicans set to do really well, and hotel beds at a premium. Apparently, there wasn’t a hotel bed to be had in the city on Wednesday night.”

This year’s Live at the Marquee opens on Saturday night with Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams' chart-topping and award-winning podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me.

The Frames play June 2 and 3, with support on the Friday from Ye Vagabonds and from up-and-coming Ballydehob-based four-piece First Class and Coach on the Saturday.

The massive Bingo Loco XXL production makes its Live at the Marquee debut on Sunday June 4 of the bank holiday weekend, with Aitch playing a sold-out show on June 7, with special guests ANTSLIVE.

Mimi Webb makes her first Live at the Marquee appearance on June 16.

Tommy Tiernan brings the final performances of his show ‘Tomfoolery’ to the tent on June 8 and 15, with the Yondr system, which prevents people using their phones during the show, in operation for the first time at the docklands venue.

People will be asked to store their mobile phones in special pouches, which will be locked for the duration of the shows and unlocked at the end.

Olly Murs plays on June 9, with special guests, Cork band, True Tides, while Bell X1 return with a full and electric band, and special guests Soda Blonde on June 10.

Mimi Webb makes her first Live at the Marquee appearance on June 16, with the legend Christy Moore performing another sold-out gig on June 17. There will be no support act, with Christy due on stage at 8pm.

The Waterboys, with support from David Kitt, play on June 18, before Rod Stewart returns to the tent for the first time in 14 years, to play two dates, June 20 and 31.

Dominic Phillips, Paul Noonan and David Geraghty of Bell X1 in Cork to promote their appearance at Live at The Marquee with a full and electric band, with special guests Soda Blonde on June 12. Picture: Larry Cummins

Jenny Greene’s dance collaboration with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra features on June 23 with conductor Gavin Murphy, and special guests including Cork’s own Gemma Sugrue, Paul Reid and Jack O’Rourke.

Then on June 24, Sonny Fodera will headline the One Day Festival along with LF System, Jen Payne and Dave Treacy, with gates opening at 2pm and the first act on stage at 3pm.

Aiken Promotions say gates will open from 6.30pm for all shows except for the One Day Festival.

Parking spaces on site are selling fast, with very limited availability remaining for some shows. Parking must be booked online in advance.

Musgrave Park concerts

Meanwhile, the Musgrave Park concerts kick off with George Ezra on June 11, The 1975 on June 13, Paolo Nutini the following day, The Chemical Brothers on June 21, Kodaline on June 23, The 2 Johnnies the next day, Florence & The Machine on June 26, and The Prodigy on June 28.

Mr Herlihy said the fact promoters can stage so many big live gigs in the city in a month proves there is huge demand in the south for such events.

“While they are brilliant events to have in the summer, we do need to find a way to get similar events and revenue year-round,” he said.

“An events centre is well overdue. We are hoping to see progress on that in the third quarter of this year.”

Full details on the Live the Marquee gigs are available at aikenpromotions.com with details on the Musgrave Park gigs available at ticketmaster.ie.