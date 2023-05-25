Finance committee chair says CUH must 'come clean' about hire of PwC consultants

Cork University Hospital must "come clean" around why it has hired private consultancy firm PwC, the Dáil finance committee chair has said.

Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness said: “I think it’s for the Health Committee or PAC [Public Accounts Committee] to investigate the procurement process, because of the amount of money that is involved and to determine if procurement was followed.”

He added: “They also need to look at what PwC is being used for, is there a more efficient cost-effective way to deal with whatever issues they have.”

The Irish Examiner previously reported PwC was hired to work with CUH and associated sites under the CUH Group banner in October with a bill of €608,252 by December.

CUH has confirmed PwC remains in this role, but has not released the latest costs.

Mr McGuinness submitted a parliamentary query to CUH but said the response sent on May 11 was not comprehensive enough.

“I don’t why they [PwC] were brought in, and I’d like to know that,” he said.

“Secondly, the fact that they’ve already been procured — did the procurement process go through the correct procedures?

And why is it costing so much — is this value for money? Is there a different way, a more effective way to deal with the issues they have?”

He added: “Big numbers like that in terms of expenditure need to be explained."

Mr McGuinness said the lack of detail in the response created “a mystery” which was not helpful.

“They should be openly clear and transparent around what they are doing. It may be perfectly OK but we don’t know,” he said.

In a letter to him, hospital chief executive David Donegan said: “In order to fully explore your interest and issues on this matter, I would suggest a meeting to discuss this matter fully.”

However, Mr McGuinness said: “It’s not about a discussion. It’s about putting the facts into the public domain, and allowing the Oireachtas committees, be it health or PAC, to actually investigate it.

“Prior to that there is a need for them [CUH] to come clean on it and give the information in a proactive way.”

A hospital spokesman said the PwC consultants were helping CUH with a "transformation and improvements programme aimed at providing better services for patients".

“Management consultants have no role in the management of the hospital and are not responsible or accountable for the delivery of services.”

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation as well as Fórsa have raised concerns about PwC consultants giving instruction to health professionals.