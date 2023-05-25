Marina Market launch fresh planning application to save 'Cork phenomenon'

The operators of Marina Market were “surprised” to have planning permission for the popular venue turned down by Cork City Council late last year, given the “overwhelming” public support for the docklands amenity.

In its fresh planning application to the council aiming to secure the market’s future, planners on behalf of CPR Properties said that Marina Market had become a “Cork phenomenon” that the “people of the city have taken to their hearts” in the two years of its operation.

It also cited 10 critical points as to why this new planning application should be approved by Cork City Council.

The market has been operating without planning permission since it opened during the pandemic, at a disused warehouse at Kennedy Quay. Among the observers to the original planning application was the Port of Cork company which had “significant safety and operational concerns for the port and its customers arising from the impacts of the existing unauthorised use that this application seeks to attain”.

In its planning statement, it is stated that CPR Properties “always accepted” that its planning situation would have to be regularised at some stage and had engaged with the council on these matters.

“Throughout this process there has been an implied message from the local authority that as no enforcement proceedings were issued, the activity was not materially in conflict with the proper and sustainable development of Cork city,” it said.

“Thus, the resultant planning application was a proactive rather than a reactive application, with CPR Properties taking it upon themselves to regularise the situation.”

The entrance to the carpark from the quays at Marina Market, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

In its original rejection last year, Cork City Council said that the current road infrastructure on Kennedy Quay would be “insufficient” for the existing and proposed volume of traffic generated by the market. It said it could endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard.

Furthermore, it also noted the proximity of nearby Gouldings Chemicals Ltd and that the total floor space exceeds 5,000sqm.

“It is therefore considered that the proposed development due to its location could, due to the risk of a major accident or if a major accident were to occur, lead to serious danger to human health or the environment,” the council said.

CPR’s planning statement said this refusal was “surprising” and felt that if Cork City Council council had requested further information on its proposals, these issues could have been ironed out.

“It is hoped that this accompanying planning application will be looked upon favourably as this planning application addresses the reason for refusal,” it said.

It said measures could be implemented to address pedestrian and cyclist safety on Kennedy Quay, but also clarified that the new proposals have removed access to the market to and from Kennedy Quay. Access is now proposed via Marina Walk.

It also takes aim at “unauthorised” car cand container parking in the area, and said it should be “penalised for the fact that Cork City Council is not enforcing its own traffic regulations in this area”.

Marina Market, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Furthermore, it has committed to reducing the floor space for use by the public to less than 5,000sqm at any one time, and the removal of all outdoor seating.

“Ultimately, a temporary permission is being sought and Cork City Council needs to resolve its ‘big picture’ aspirations for the area with practical solutions on the ground as the area transitions,” it said.

In its conclusion, the planning statement sets out its stall for the importance of the Marina Market.

It said: “Undoubtedly, Marina Market in Cork City is a vibrant bustling addition to this currently disused area of Cork Docklands.

“Similar to Timeout in Lisbon, it is a major attraction to the city’s offering to visitors and residents.”

It said repurposing old industrial buildings like this could breathe new life into urban communities, and that approving the permission would reflect the views of ordinary people whose “voices are seldom heard” on planning issues.

It concluded: “Cork City Council is urged to look on the proposed scheme as a positive addition to this currently underutilised part of the docklands and the successes to date should speak for themselves as the development has brought vibrancy and footfall and a unique offering which complements rather than competes with the offering of the city centre.”