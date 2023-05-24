Munster 999/112 operators vote to strike over lack of 'job evaluation'

Emergency 999/112 operators who dispatch local authority fire services to call-outs across Munster have voted for a campaign of industrial action and strike action in a dispute with Limerick City and County Council over job conditions.

Siptu confirmed on Wednesday that a total cohort of 24 staff based at the Munster Regional Communications Centre (MRCC), had unanimously voted “in favour of industrial action and in favour of strike action”.

A letter sent from Siptu to MRCC members said the proposed action “was in furtherance of our dispute to persuade your employer to undertake a job evaluation”.

The letter informed MRCC staff that Siptu would hold a “general meeting” next Monday, May 30, in order to form a “strike committee”.

“The timing, nature and duration of the action will be decided” at the meeting, Siptu added.

A Siptu spokeswoman confirmed the proposed strike action had come about after MRCC members were balloted last week.

MRCC operators process an average of 26,000 999/112 calls a year, mobilising 69 retained and full-time fire stations across Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Kerry, Cork and Waterford.

Siptu claimed staff there had not had a job evaluation in 23 years, despite changes to their work practices over this period.

The union claimed Limerick City and County Council had failed to adequately engage with it over its call for job evaluations.

A reliable source said safeguards to the public would be put in place in the event of strike action.

Siptu met with council executives on May 2 last — however, no agreement could be reached, resulting in a ballot of MRCC staff last week, as first reported by the Limerick Post.

Siptu informed the council that “technological advances, tougher transparency regimes and the higher levels of skill and responsibility” required for MRCC staff “demonstrate that a job evaluation is essential”.

Siptu claims it is within the remit of the council to seek departmental funding should additional funding be required as a consequence of job evaluations for MRCC members.

Following Siptu’s decision to ballot MRCC staff for industrial action, Limerick City and County Council said it had “sought to constructively engage with Siptu within the parameters of Building Momentum, the current public service agreement”.

“We regret that Siptu have decided to ballot their members for industrial action given the industrial peace clauses of Building Momentum,” it said.

A council spokesman said it was preparing a further response to Siptu’s confirmation of the proposed action.