Appeal delays plans for Cork Educate Together Secondary School

Plans for a permanent home for Cork Educate Together Secondary School face delays after an appeal has been lodged against the decision to grant planning permission for the new school building on Carrigaline Road.

Local residents have appealed to An Bord Pleanála to overturn the decision of Cork City Council to approve the application by the Department of Education to build a 600-student school on a 4-hectare greenfield site adjoining Maryborough Woods estate.

Plans for the new school have been in the pipeline since 2015 but a similar proposal to the latest plans for the same site by the Department of Education was refused planning by Cork County Council in 2018 before the boundary changes brought the lands under the remit of Cork City Council.

That decision was subsequently upheld on appeal by An Bord Pleanála who agreed with the local authority that the plans posed a danger to the public on road safety grounds.

Students at Cork Educate Together Secondary School have been operating out of temporary accommodation for the past seven years, first in Nagle Community College in Mahon, before moving to its current location at Griffith College in the city centre which has 368 students enrolled.

Although the Department of Education revised its plans for the site in Maryborough to include new access routes for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians as well as set-down areas, it has still faced opposition from a large number of local residents.

A large majority of almost 80 submissions made to the council expressed serious reservations and concerns that the updated plans still pose a serious traffic hazard, although most also said they were not opposed to the principle of a new school in the area.

Colm O'Connor, the principal of Cork Educate Together Secondary School, said students, staff and parents had endured years of uncertainty and inadequate facilities.

While the appeal has been lodged by one local couple, several other parties may also seek to overturn the council’s grant of planning permission for the new school.

The couple from Maryborough Woods claim the plans pose “a real and significant health and safety hazard to residents, pupils and road users from the proposed pedestrian entrance to the school grounds at Maryborough Woods.”

They warn the layout and design of the set-down area will lead to “confusion, frustration and unsafe conditions.” The couple said the development of the new school would also have a negative impact on the quality of life for local residents with the loss of a green area at Hunters Vale for a set-down area which would require the removal of up to 20 mature trees.

Consultants acting for the couple said the proposed development “does not overcome the previous reasons for refusal as set out by [An Bord Pleanála].” Welcoming the council’s decision to approve the development of the new school building last month, the school’s principal, Colm O’Connor, said students, staff and parents had endured years of uncertainty and inadequate facilities.

However, he also expressed concern that any appeal could delay the project by several years given the backlog of cases with An Bord Pleanála and the two-year construction period for the development. Mr O’Connor said the new co-educational school would offer students a state-of-the-art digital campus.

The three-storey building provides for a PE hall, general purpose hall, special educational needs unit and five outdoor ball courts.

Local Sinn Féin TD, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, said there was a great deal of time lost in education because of the time spent travelling to Griffith College. However, Mr Ó Laoghaire also acknowledged that local people had justified concerns about the detail and design of the new school.

The Cork South Central TD said he thought any vehicle access to the school should be via Carrigaline Road.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Seamus McGrath, said the new school was badly needed but he was firmly opposed to the proposed access through the Maryborough Woods estate. “This is not acceptable and I believe will result in serious safety concerns,” said Cllr McGrath.

Independent councillor, Kieran McCarthy, said the Department’s decision to revisit the site was most welcome. However, Cllr McCarthy said he was “still not convinced that the school will not create a large and unsustainable traffic bottleneck in the area.”

He claimed the department’s efforts to address previous traffic issues appeared “bland, short and general.” Cllr McCarthy also expressed disappointment that local people had not been consulted in advance of planning permission for the new school being sought. “Such a lack of collaboration is neither fair nor democratic,” he remarked.

A ruling by An Bord Pleanála on the appeal is not expected before the second half of September.