Former school and convent in Cork set to house Ukrainian refugees

A former convent on the northside of Cork city and a former school on the city’s western outskirts are among a number of properties set to house more than 400 Ukrainian refugees over the coming weeks.

The confirmation comes as the Government continues to grapple with the severe lack of accommodation for refugees and asylum seekers against the backdrop of protests in Clare and Dublin over accommodation plans for international protection (IP) applicants.

The Department of Integration said it is currently considering “all offers of accommodation” made to it and cannot comment on specific locations until terms are agreed and contracts are signed.

But the Irish Examiner has confirmed that the former North Presentation Convent building in Blackpool, and a former gaelscoil building in Ballincollig — both of which have been vacant for several years — have been earmarked for Ukrainians fleeing the war.

City councillors were briefed on the convent plans on Monday night. The former convent building on Gerald Griffin St is expected to be ready for occupation by mid-summer. It is understood that it could accommodate between 100 and 120 people.

Separately, the owners of the former gaelscoil building in the Coolroe area of Ballincollig, which has lain vacant since 2012 when the school relocated, said they hope to start work within a few weeks on the conversion of the building to house between 50 to 100 Ukrainian refugees, depending on the outcome of talks with the department over the coming days.

As previously reported, Ukrainian refugees are also expected to be placed in Hyde Park House and the adjoining former Clifton Convalescent Home in Montenotte, with the first arrivals due within weeks. It is understood that up to 200 people could be housed across the two properties in phases over the coming months.

The Department of Integration has also confirmed the placement of dozens of IP applicants in a luxury bed and breakfast near University College Cork (UCC), which was targeted recently by anti-migrant activists. It said the IP applicants have been there since the start of May but it declined to disclose the cost of the accommodation which it deemed "commercially sensitive".

“The department is operating in the context of a severe accommodation shortage,” a spokesman said. “Ireland is now accommodating over 83,960 people between those fleeing Ukraine and International Protection applicants. This compares with over 8,575 at the end of February 2022.

“It is increasingly challenging to source accommodation for IP applicants. As a result, it is necessary for the department to place International Protection applicants in accommodation as and where it becomes available.

“Before the opening of any IPAS accommodation centre, the department endeavours to engage with local representatives as soon as possible after terms are agreed. It is considered best practice not to circulate lists of locations where IP applicants are residing.”

It pointed out that under Section 26 of the International Protection Act 2015, the right to confidentiality of an IP applicant's identity is protected.