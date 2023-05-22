Investigation continuing into discovery of man's body in Mallow 20 years after he died 

Gardaí say they are continuing their investigations into the discovery of a man’s body in a north Cork house more than 20 years after he died.

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

The body of Tim O’Sullivan was found in a house in Mallow town on January 13. He was identified through dental records.

Mr O’Sullivan, who was originally from the UK but whose parents were Irish, had not been seen for at least two decades. Food items in the property had expiration dates from 2001.

The boarded-up property on Beecher Street in the town had been privately owned and the body of Mr O’Sullivan was found in a bed in the house on January 13, when county council staff went into the property.

A Garda spokesman told the Irish Examiner: “Gardaí are continuing to investigate the discovery of a body in a house in Mallow, Co Cork on January 13. A file will be prepared for the Coroner in relation to this investigation.”

The coroner for North Cork, Michael Kennedy, said that no inquest date has yet been set, as the investigation continues.

Family

Although Mr O’Sullivan was born in the UK, he was laid to rest with relatives in Dromod cemetery, in south Kerry.

Relatives, including one of his three surviving siblings, live in the area.

He was born in 1939 and was a regular visitor to Dromod in his younger days.

His family lost contact with him over two decades ago and efforts by them to locate him failed. He is believed to have been in his early 60s when he died.

The house on Beecher Street was purchased in 1989 and Mr O’Sullivan lived there for a number of years.

Neighbours presumed he had returned to the UK.

Cork County Council was in the process of acquiring it through Compulsory Purchase Order when Mr O’Sullivan’s body was discovered. According to the council, the title to the property is unregistered, and “it is deemed to be a derelict site within the meaning of the Derelict Sites Act”.

According to documents provided by the county council under the Freedom of Information Act to the Irish Examiner, the market value of the property was €60,000 at the end of December.

Initial steps were taken last year of serving statutory notices on the property under the Derelict Sites Act, with details of the property being included on the derelict sites register.