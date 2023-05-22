Man shot in Cork City discharged from hospital and interviewed by gardaí 

A Garda spokesman said the 42-year-old man will now make a full recovery
The father-of-three was shot when going to his car in Wilton Manor to drive to work by a masked man who approached him on foot Picture: Cian O'Regan

Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 12:38
Ann Murphy

The man who was shot as he was going to his car in Cork City over a week ago has been discharged from hospital.

Gardaí have now interviewed him about the incident in Wilton Manor at 5am on Friday, May 12.

A spokesman said the 42-year-old man will now make a full recovery.

He added that gardaí are trawling through “a multitude of CCTV at the moment” as they continue to investigate. No arrests have yet been made and the spokesman said no “significant breakthrough” has yet been made in the case.

The 42-year-old victim received serious abdominal injuries in the attack.

The father-of-three was shot when going to his car in Wilton Manor to drive to work by a masked man who approached him on foot. A silver saloon car seen in the area has been linked to the shooting and was seen driving in the direction of Bishopstown after the incident. Gardaí believe the gunman travelled in the car to and from the scene.

It is believed a handgun was used in the shooting.

The injured man managed to drive himself to nearby Cork University Hospital, before collapsing.

He underwent surgery in the hours after the incident and he is now set to make a full recovery.

Multiple shots were fired and cartridges were found at the scene, where a forensic examination was later carried out.

The investigation is being headed up from the incident room set up in Togher Garda Station following the attack.

CCTV has been harvested from locations in the Wilton and Bishopstown areas in their hunt for the shooter.

Gardaí want to speak to anyone who saw the silver saloon in the Summerstown Drive, Summerstown Road, Wilton Court, and Wilton Manor areas in the run-up to the shooting or afterwards.

Anyone who was in the Wilton area of Cork City between 5am and 5.45am on Friday morning and who may have noticed anything unusual is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Any road users with camera footage (including dash cam) from the area are also asked to provide it to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station.

