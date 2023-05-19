Report of unlicensed seaweed harvesting in Kenmare River SAC

The Department of Housing, Heritage and Local Government is to investigate a report of alleged unlicensed seaweed harvesting in Ballycrovane Harbour and pier within the Kenmare River Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

"Should illegal activity be taking place, the matter may be pursued further under Section 7 of the Foreshore Act 1933, as amended, and a notice prohibiting the removal of beach material including seaweed from the foreshore may be served," a spokesman said on Friday evening.

Earlier, a company specialising in natural extracts from organic seaweed rejected claims it was involved in a ‘brutal’ harvesting of seaweed in the special area of conservation.

The harvesting of more than 12 tonnes of seaweed near Eyeries on the Beara peninsula has been carried out in an entirely sustainable manner, according to John T. O’Sullivan, CEO of BioAtlantis, the Tralee-based biotech company.

Eyeries Village, Beara, West Cork, one of the most colorful villages in the country.

The company applied for a licence almost 12 months ago which has not been finalised.

BioAtlantis currently exports its organic certified products and technologies to more than 30 countries.

However, the environmental charity Friends of the Irish Environment said no licences have been issued for harvesting of commercial seaweed.

Harvesting is taking place "without any licencing or controls", even in EU protected SACs, because of gaps in legislation, it said. The NGO described the current regulatory situation as "a wild west for seaweed harvesters".

"FIE had received requests in recent days from residents to try and stop harvesting that has been going on for some weeks in the Kenmare River Special Area of Conservation just below the colourful village of Eyeries on the Beara Peninsula," said FIE director Tony Lowes.

When we sought to report the activity, we were sent from pillar to post.

"Neither the Department of the Environment who are in charge of foreshore licences, the NPWS in charge of Special Areas of Conservation, or the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine have responded."

Between 25,000-40,000 tonnes of wild seaweed are harvested and sold every year in Ireland. However, no commercial licences have been issued since 2014 except in Bantry Bay, which is subject to judicial review, FIE said.

Mr Lowes said there is a hiatus in the legislation as the relevant EU legislation has not been signed into law in Ireland.

He added: "According to the Government’s information, Schedule 7 of the Maritime Area Planning Act 2021 states that the disturbance, harvesting, or removal of seaweed will require an appropriate licence from the new Maritime Area Regulatory Authority ‘once established and operational’.

"Unlike unauthorised development under the planning acts, we are being advised that citizens or NGOs have no right to bring legal actions themselves to stop activity on the foreshore as the relevant section of the Aarhus Convention has not been implemented into Irish law."

In a statement, BioAtlantis research manager Kieran Guinan said the company had applied in June 2022 to hand-harvest Ascophyllum nodosum seaweed in Kenmare Bay on June 27, 2022.

"However, we do not know when the application will be processed," he said.

The seaweed is currently harvested by hand in an environmentally friendly manner, in line with traditional methods.

"BioAtlantis wish to work with local hand-harvesters in Kerry and Cork and cultivate their interest in supplying us and to demonstrate how the seaweed can be hand-harvested sustainably. Harvesters who are interested in supplying us are welcome to contact us."

In a lengthy statement on Friday evening, confirming an investigation was being carried out, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said seaweed harvesting applications were legally complex, and also involved property rights.