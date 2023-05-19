Port of Cork plan 'will help city to become major offshore renewable energy hub'

Cork is set to become a major national hub for renewable energy generation as part of the Port of Cork’s new development plan for 2050.

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

Planning permission has already been granted for a €200m land reclamation project to extend the quayside walls, and a foreshore licence was recently granted.

Supporting the fixed offshore renewable energy sector could bring jobs and economic development to Cork and the wider region and it is a key component of the Port of Cork Masterplan 2050.

The plan includes moving the port from Cork City to Ringaskiddy, to allow easier access to deeper waters and shipping lanes and to allow the Tivoli and Cork City port areas to be developed for housing and commerce.

The masterplan was launched in Ringaskiddy by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

Although some Cork City port facilities will be operational until 2030 and the Tivoli docks will be used until 2040, the plan is to consolidate all activities in Ringaskiddy in the lower harbour by 2050.

Foreshore licence

Mr Ryan said Cork is one of the few ports in the country with planning permission and a foreshore licence, making it an ideal location to accommodate offshore renewable energy development, and providing real opportunities for the region into the future.

“The Port of Cork Masterplan offers a strategic blueprint towards the future, with the facilitation of fixed offshore renewable energy as a central part of the plan, with full planning permission already in place to provide essential onshore infrastructure resources," said Mr Ryan.

"I also welcome the port's ambitions to achieve a 51% reduction in overall greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, reaching NetZero emissions by 2050."

Improving rail connections in the Cork Metropolitan area will also provide a “real opportunity” to decarbonise the economy and bring back rail freight which will complement developments in the Port of Cork, he said.

Finance Minister and Cork South Central TD Michael McGrath said the Port of Cork Masterplan is “ultimately facilitating the relocation of the Port of Cork out of the city" and "freeing up those strategic lands along the city quays and that fantastic site at Tivoli, ultimately for urban regeneration and development”.

Further development of the port in Ringaskiddy is contingent on improved road infrastructure and Mr McGrath said he looks forward to seeing the N28 "progressing shortly".

'Phenomenal opportunity'

“The future here is really exciting. It’s a phenomenal opportunity for the Port of Cork and the region and really does put us on the front foot," he said.

Conor Mowlds, chief commercial officer, Port of Cork Company, said Cork can be Ireland’s major offshore renewable energy hub.

“Unlike the other ports, we have planning permission secured for quay extensions, so if we get the funding, we can have them built by 2026. That means we can support the offshore renewable industry which is on the go. No other port in Ireland can do that,” said Mr Mowlds.