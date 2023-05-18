Teenager injured in fall from Cork shopping centre

A teenager has been injured in a fall from a shopping centre in Cork city.

The incident occurred at Douglas shopping centre at around 4pm.

She fell onto the rear loading yard at the centre.

The ambulance service, gardaí and fire crews were called to the scene.

Her condition has been described as stable but a fire brigade spokesman described her injuries as “serious”.

In a tweet, Cork City Fire Service said: “Crews are currently at an incident in the vicinity of Douglas shopping centre car park and we would ask people to avoid the area if possible.”

In a statement, the Garda Press Office said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene of an incident at a business premises in Douglas, Cork city this afternoon, 18th of May 2023.”