Lack of funding forcing children with additional needs to travel across Cork county to school

“It is a lot to ask a child or parent from north Cork, to send their children to someplace like, for instance, Rochestown, and have to go through the Jack Lynch tunnel on a daily basis.”
Sean Sherlock: "We seem to accept the fact that children have to travel long distances to get to school in the morning when they are trying to access a special school." File photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 17:24
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

Parents in north Cork have no certainty about school places for their children with additional needs, the Dáil heard on Wednesday.

An increasing number of families from north Cork must access education in special schools in Cork city, particularly for children with intellectual disabilities, according to Labour TD for Cork East Seán Sherlock. Mr Sherlock said he raised the issue after being contacted by parents in the area. 

"I refer to the Mitchelstown and Fermoy areas specifically,” Mr Sherlock said.

“While there is a willingness on the part of schools to accept children, the capacity is not there, and some schools are telling me that if the capital investment was made to facilitate it, they would gladly take on additional students.

“It is a lot to ask a child or parent from north Cork, to send their children to someplace like, for instance, Rochestown, and have to go through the Jack Lynch tunnel on a daily basis.”

The demand for places in the special school in Charleville is "unsustainable", he added. 

We seem to accept the fact that children have to travel long distances to get to school in the morning when they are trying to access a special school.

Special educational needs organisers (SENOs) are active on the ground, liaising with principals and looking at demand, Mr Sherlock added. 

"I know that, and respect that fact. However, in Cork, we only have seven SENOs, as I understand it, and there are vacant posts there as well.

"Less SENOs have to cover more ground now, and that is having a bearing and impact on the ability of services to be rolled out. That needs to be addressed.

"If there are vacancies there, those vacant posts need to be filled."  

In response to Mr Sherlock's questions in the Dáil, Minister of State Mary Butler said 15 new special classes have been sanctioned for the coming year in North Cork. 

This includes 11 at primary level and four at post-primary level. Nationally, 328 new special classes have been sanctioned for opening in the coming year. 

Last month, Education Minister Norma Foley announced a new special school to open this year in Carrigtwohill, East Cork. 

"The deputy spoke about the Mitchelstown and Fermoy area and the challenges of going to Rochestown and going through the tunnel, so hopefully having a special school in Carrigtwohill will make a significant difference to families," Ms Butler said. 

