Probe into discovery of baby's skeletal remains in East Cork continues 

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the discovery of the skeletal remains of a baby in East Cork.

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

The discovery was made last September in Killeagh.

A Garda spokesman told the Irish Examiner: “Gardaí at Midleton continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of juvenile skeletal remains in Killeagh, Co Cork, on the 23rd of September 2022.”

The body was discovered in an area of open ground after gardaí went to the location.

The spokesperson said the discovery was made “following receipt of information”. They added that gardaí were following a definite line of inquiry.

Gardaí have not revealed the specific circumstances which led to the discovery of the baby’s remains.

Neither have they revealed what direction their investigation has taken since the baby’s remains were discovered, or whether the body has been laid to rest since being discovered.

Gardaí have never launched an appeal for information in the case.

They engaged a forensic anthropologist in their investigation into the discovery in a bid to establish the timeframe of how long the baby was in the area, and what age the infant was.

An autopsy has also been carried out on the remains.

A link between the baby's remains and the discovery of the body of an elderly woman along a railway line in Midleton was ruled out early in the investigation.

The woman's remains were discovered near the Shanty Gate on the old railway line at Westpark, 3km from Midleton, on the afternoon of January 5, 2021. The discovery was made by workers developing a greenway along the old railway line.

A small number of people came forward in the months after the discovery and submitted DNA for testing. However, no link between them and the remains was discovered.

A crucifix and other items found close to the woman's remains are believed to have been from a coffin.

The remains are believed to be those of a female older than 70 years of age at the time of her death. She is believed to have been between 5ft and 5ft 2in in height, with a large frame. She is also believed to have suffered from arthritis and wore dentures. An item of clothing, 50in in length and thought to be a nightdress, was found nearby.

A report on unidentified remains across the country, published on Tuesday by the Department of Justice, included the Midleton body, noting: “Remains appear to have been exhumed and disposed of on old railway line.”