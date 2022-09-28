Gardaí investigating after skeletal remains found in east Cork

Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of skeletal remains in east Cork.

The discovery was made on Friday, September 23, in Killeagh and the remains have been sent for forensic analysis.

Gardaí are investigating "all the circumstances" surrounding the discovery, said a garda spokesperson.

"The remains were removed to Cork City Morgue and the assistance of a Forensic Anthropologist has been sought."

It was added that a post mortem is scheduled to take place, the results of which will direct the course of the investigation.