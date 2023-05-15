Renewed appeal for missing Kildare teen last seen in Clare

Renewed appeal for missing Kildare teen last seen in Clare

Have you seen Briain Holmes? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 15:44
Imasha Costa

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage boy missing from Co Kildare, who was last seen in Munster. 

16-year-old Briain Holmes — who went missing from Kildare town — was last seen in the Co Clare area on Thursday afternoon, May 11. 

Two subsequent possible sightings of Briain have been reported in the north Clare area, according to gardaí. 

Landowners in the north Clare area are being asked to check any sheds, outhouses, unoccupied houses or other remote buildings on their lands. 

Briain is described as being approximately 5'10" in height, with a slim build and he has fair hair and blue eyes. 

When he was last seen, Briain was wearing a black jumper, dark black trousers and black runners. 

Gardaí and Briain's family are concerned for his wellbeing. 

Gardaí said anyone with information on Briain's whereabouts is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 737, Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

American man 'suffering from exposure and dehydration' rescued in West Cork American man 'suffering from exposure and dehydration' rescued in West Cork
Cork Sinn Féin councillor suspended for 'uncomradely behaviour' selected to run again Cork Sinn Féin councillor suspended for 'uncomradely behaviour' selected to run again
Long-term rentals unavailable in Dingle as holiday lets multiply Long-term rentals unavailable in Dingle as holiday lets multiply
Gardai
<p>Removing the protected status of the huge idle Victorian building on a strategic site overlooking Killarney would allow the building to be converted more easily into apartments and the surrounding 20 or so acres of land to be used, the April meeting of the council was told. Picture: Eamonn Keogh</p>

Kerry council managers refuse to delist St Finan's so it can be used for housing

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd