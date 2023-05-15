Renewed appeal for missing Kildare teen last seen in Clare

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage boy missing from Co Kildare, who was last seen in Munster.
16-year-old Briain Holmes — who went missing from Kildare town — was last seen in the Co Clare area on Thursday afternoon, May 11.
Two subsequent possible sightings of Briain have been reported in the north Clare area, according to gardaí.
Landowners in the north Clare area are being asked to check any sheds, outhouses, unoccupied houses or other remote buildings on their lands.
Briain is described as being approximately 5'10" in height, with a slim build and he has fair hair and blue eyes.
When he was last seen, Briain was wearing a black jumper, dark black trousers and black runners.
Gardaí and Briain's family are concerned for his wellbeing.
Gardaí said anyone with information on Briain's whereabouts is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 737, Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.