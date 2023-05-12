Gardaí hunt for silver car they believe was used as getaway vehicle after Cork shooting

Gardaí are searching for a silver saloon car which they believe was used as the getaway vehicle after an early-morning shooting in a quiet residential suburb of Cork City yesterday morning.

The incident has left people in the Wilton area of the city in shock.

A balaclava-clad man shot a Cork father of three on his way to work shortly after 5am yesterday.

It is believed he then got into the car and left Wilton Manor, where the incident took place, and drove towards the nearby suburb of Bishopstown.

It is not known how many people were inside the car.

A small gun, types of which are sometimes found in Eastern Europe, may have been used in the shooting, gardaí believe.

Members of An Garda Sí­ochána attend the scene of the shooting at Wilton Lawn, Wilton, Cork City. Picture: Cian O'Regan

The victim, aged 42, was approached by a male in a balaclava as he walked to his car in a cul-de-sac in the housing estate.

The victim was not living in the Wilton Manor apartments outside which the shooting took place but lives nearby and had parked his car there, gardaí understand.

He was walking to his car to drive to work after 5am when he was shot once in the abdomen.

The victim then drove himself to the nearby Cork University Hospital, where he collapsed and was treated for the gunshot injury. The man is in a stable condition and has been questioned by gardaí.

It is understood that his injuries are not as severe as originally thought by medics, with the gunshot missing all vital organs, and he may be released from hospital in the coming days.

Gardaí believe that the attack was targeted and carefully planned. A hunt for the gunman and any others involved is under way.

Multiple shots were fired and cartridges were found at the scene, where a forensic examination was later carried out.

The victim, originally from the Blarney St area on the northside of Cork City, is a father of three.

Neighbours in the area reported hearing screams and screeching tyres as a car drove off.

One person who lives close to the scene of the shooting said that they heard a scream at about 5.30am, followed by screeching tyres.

“I heard a scream followed by car tyres screeching at 5.30am,” said a man who asked not to be named.

“This is a quiet enough area. It’s not something you’d expect around here.”

Another person who lives metres from where the shooting took place said that he heard what he thought was a woman shouting at 5.30am.

Another neighbour, Malik Yasin, lives with his young family close to the crime scene.

I came down at 11am to go to work and saw the police everywhere. They said all the front of the building was sealed off.

"I didn’t hear anything last night. There are a few families here, it’s a nice, safe family area."

Daniel Haughton said he has lived on the street for six years.

"Nothing like this has ever happened here before. It's quiet here. People live normal lives here, I never thought anything like this could happen here."

Another local resident, who asked not to be named, said that the shooting had unsettled the neighbourhood.

"I feel very unsafe now," he said.

No arrests have been made so far and a motive for the shooting has not yet been established. An incident room has been set up at Togher Garda station.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the Wilton area of Cork City between 5am and 5.45am on Friday morning and who may have noticed anything unusual to contact investigating Gardaí.

Any road users with camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station," a spokesperson said.