Gardaí hunt for silver car they believe was used as getaway vehicle after Cork shooting

The victim, aged 42, was approached by a male in a balaclava as he walked to his car in a cul-de-sac in the housing estate.
Another neighbour, Malik Yasin, lives with his young family close to the crime scene.
"I didn’t hear anything last night. There are a few families here, it’s a nice, safe family area."
Daniel Haughton said he has lived on the street for six years.
"Nothing like this has ever happened here before. It's quiet here. People live normal lives here, I never thought anything like this could happen here."
Another local resident, who asked not to be named, said that the shooting had unsettled the neighbourhood.
"I feel very unsafe now," he said.
No arrests have been made so far and a motive for the shooting has not yet been established. An incident room has been set up at Togher Garda station.
Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the Wilton area of Cork City between 5am and 5.45am on Friday morning and who may have noticed anything unusual to contact investigating Gardaí.
Any road users with camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station," a spokesperson said.