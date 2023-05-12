Call for timeline for reopening of historic Cork castle closed due to safety concerns

One of Kinsale's most notable landmarks will remain closed for the foreseeable future after closing five years ago due to safety concerns.

Desmond Castle, which is more than 500 years old, has one of the most illustrious histories of more than 700 national monuments across the country that are managed by the Office of Public Works (OPW).

It was built as a customs house for the town by Maurice Bacach Fitzgerald, earl of Desmond, and served as a prison in the 17th and 18th centuries, mostly housing French inmates and earning itself the moniker locally as the 'French Prison'. It served as a workhouse during the Great Famine, and would later host local Gaelic League meetings.

It was declared a national monument in 1938.

It closed in 2018 due to fears around safety, with extensive conservation works required.

Senator Tim Lombard enquired about the status of the works this week, saying it was vital for Kinsale tourism.

"The castle's history is unique. It goes back to the 1500s and is a classic urban tower, three storeys high.

"Since it was closed in 2018, we have been trying to find a pathway to get the OPW to carry out the required conservation works so we can reopen this important part of Kinsale's heritage," he said.

He called for a firm timeline for the castle's reopening to be established.

"There have been continuous reports and talk about reports on the site itself. I realise and appreciate that the pandemic slowed down work. However, this site has effectively been closed for five years. We need to find a pathway to getting boots on the ground, get the conservation report done, and off the back of that get something to happen on the site," he added.

Minister of State Peter Burke, replying on behalf of the OPW Minister Patrick O'Donovan, confirmed there were "no immediate plans to open the site to the public, as more work needs to be carried out" to make it safe.

"When it was open for visitors, the castle operated as a town centre seasonal site during the summer months and was managed by OPW staff in conjunction with other major national monuments and with Charles Fort, Kinsale.

"As the latter attracts approximately 100,000 visitors each year, the importance of these locations to the local community, and the local economy, is recognised," he said.

"Due to penetration issues, the building requires a full programme of fabric repair and refurbishment works. Several surveys have been completed on the building, including mechanical and electrical, a digital survey of the castle, and a full building fabric report. The works needed to deal with the water penetration issues have also been identified," Mr Burke added.

The OPW is now seeking to appoint an external conservation architect for the entire repair and refurbishment programme, from preliminary design through to handover, he said.

Mr Burke claimed the OPW "sees an opportunity here to consider the site afresh, interpreting its varied history to bring it to the attention of more visitors to the region".