Gareth O'Callaghan back on the airwaves after Cork crash

DJ Gareth O'Callaghan is set to make his return to radio this week after a lengthy hospital stay following a car accident.

The Classic Hits FM presenter was involved in a collision on Horgan's Quay in Cork along with his wife Paula and daughter Emma in March.

He suffered a broken back, ruptured lung and other injuries as a result of the incident.

His injuries landed him in hospital for six weeks before he finally returned home just over two weeks ago.

O'Callaghan seems to be making great strides in his recovery as he will be back on air on Saturday, May 13 from 10am to 2pm.

The 62-year-old is said to be looking forward to getting back to playing his favourite tunes and catching up with his listeners.

"We’re delighted to be welcoming Gareth O’Callaghan back to his weekly Saturday show on Irelands Classic Hits Radio this week," said CEO of Ireland's Classic Hits Radio, Kevin Branigan.

"It hasn’t been the same without him and I’ve no doubt our listeners will be delighted at his return too."

O'Callaghan's wife Paula shared her joy at the news on Twitter, writing: "What a road it's been, recovery will still take some time but I couldn't be prouder".

Prior to the crash, the legendary broadcaster had just made his return to the radio with new show Gareth O'Callaghan At The Weekend following a five-year absence from the airwaves.

In 2018, O’Callaghan had announced his retirement following his diagnosis with the neurodegenerative illness, Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

His Twitter bio now reads, "DJ again for as long as it lasts".