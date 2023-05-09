Rebel Óg expected to investigate violent scenes at under-14 hurling match in Cork

The game took place in April between Ballygiblin, from near Mitchelstown, and St Vincent’s club from Knocknaheeny in Cork city
Under 14 Hurling match fight. Mitchelstown v St Vincents. Pictures: @CraicOfTheAsh on twitter

Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 12:30
Ann Murphy

Violent scenes at an under-14 hurling game in Cork which have gone viral are expected to be the subject of an investigation by the Rebel Óg board.

The game took place in April between Ballygiblin, from near Mitchelstown, and St Vincent’s club from Knocknaheeny in Cork city.

Normal procedure is that the board would await the referee’s report would be completed and forwarded to the board of Rebel Óg. It is not known whether the referee’s report has yet been received by the board.

It is understood that the board were aware of the incident shortly after it occurred. However, a video has now emerged in recent days and has been viewed hundreds of times across several social media platforms.

Sources in GAA circles say there is concern about the emergence of the video given that the players involved are underage.

A spokesman for Rebel Óg said: “Disciplinary matters are dealt with in accordance with the rules and procedures of the Association. Rebel Og will not be commenting publicly on any particular game.” 

The emergence of the video came as referees spoke on the Upfront with Katie Hannon show on RTÉ on Monday night about incidents on the pitch for adult and juvenile games.

One referee from Cavan told the show: “A lot of the abuse probably stems and comes from underage games but I do feel that abuse should not happen at any age level.” 

During the programme, RTÉ's GAA correspondent Marty Morrissey spoken about an abusive letter sent to GAA referee in Kilkenny that was the catalyst for referees in the county to go on strike.

“That is totally unacceptable behaviour”, he said.

Hopes a walkway can be developed between Garryvoe and Ballycotton in East Cork 

