Controversial Kerry priest hits out at Norma Foley following protest over sex education

Gardaí were called to the offices of Education Minister Norma Foley in Tralee over a week ago amid a protest by Catholic parents and others on the new specifications on relationship and sexuality education.

Among the protestors was the controversial retired priest Fr Seán Sheehy, who came to prominence last October when he told worshippers at St Mary’s Church in Listowel that gay couples were sinful, and criticised free contraception being provided by the HSE as it was “promoting promiscuity”.

The Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) and Social, Personal and Health Education (SPHE) curriculums being implemented by Ms Foley, which includes LGBTQ+ issues, has raised much concern among Catholic parents, Fr Sheehy said.

The protestors are disappointed with Ms Foley’s lack of engagement with them on these serious issues, the priest added.

“The minister was informed about the peaceful protest beforehand,” Fr Sheehy said, adding Ms Foley had not responded to a number of letters on the issue.

"Some of the people present stated they had written a number of times to the minister and there was no response," Fr Sheehy said.

"I believe the church should be supporting people. Two people were invited into the office and then some people asked questions and gardaí were called,” Fr Sheehy said.

Gender-neutral toilets

Plans to introduce gender-neutral toilets in the newly opened Tralee Gaelcholáiste had not been revealed to parents, Fr Sheehy said and this was what could be expected from now on.

A spokesman for Ms Foley confirmed she was not present and had not seen a video of the protest at the office, which has apparently emerged.

“Minister Foley was not present and has no comment to make,” her spokesman said.

The protest took place on April 28 and gardaí were called before the Fr Sheehy had turned up outside.

According to sources, there were two staff members present in the Tralee office when the protestors arrived. The representatives entered the office and asked questions. However, when they began filming, protestors were asked to stop filming but continued to do so until gardaí arrived. They left peacefully.