57,500 Cork county burial records available to public for free

The original pages of the registers can be viewed for each burial.
Members of the public can now log on to skibbheritage.com and search either by individual name or graveyard.

Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 18:19
Michelle McGlynn

Thousands of burial records from graveyards around Cork county have been made available to the public for free.

The people at Skibbereen Heritage Centre have been digitising over 57,500 burial records from 112 graveyards.

Using the Cork County Council burial registers to create a database of records has been created that covers the majority of graveyards in west Cork, east Cork and Macroom.

Members of the public can now log on to skibbheritage.com and search either by individual name or graveyard.

Among the records uploaded are the poignant records for the Lusitania victims who were buried in mass graves in Cobh in May 1915.

The website also includes video tours of some west Cork graveyards offering a brief history and some stories of those buried there.

