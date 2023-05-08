Waterford gardaí investigate building damage that fishers say is part of targeted campaign

Gardaí in a west Waterford seaside resort are investigating an incident of criminal damage after a complaint was lodged that a building used by local fishers was deliberately targeted.

The Tramore Pier Association, which represents fishers’ interests, claims water was deliberately directed into the property to cause flood damage and that it is the latest in a number of incidents targeting the premises.

The Pier Association, which was established through the Public Participation Network (PPN), represents about 70 fishers. The members are largely local hobbyists but with a mainstay of professional fishers who have worked in the area for generations.

Pier Association co-founder and secretary, Séamus Lenihan, says members have been targeted a number of times in what he believes is an orchestrated campaign. The pier accommodates a handful of storage sheds that continue to be used by fishers with the goodwill of the private owner.

Mr Lenihan converted two adjacent sheds into a singular recreation unit, with rest facilities and solar-powered lighting, a cooker, and TV.

He says over a period of several weeks an outfall pipe adjacent to the sheds was repeatedly stuffed with rags, earth, and even small bags of dog excrement, with the resultant overflow spilling into the converted quarters.

On March 26 last, Mr Lenihan installed a small camera of a type generally used to capture images of intruding animals. Images recovered showed two men on the premises in the early morning, carrying material similar to that used to block the pipe.

Mr Lenihan says the images and a statement have been given to gardaí. A Garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made, but investigations are ongoing.