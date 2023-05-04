Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden as he takes to the golf course in Doonbeg

Former US president Donald Trump has mocked Joe Biden’s physical abilities and golf skills after hitting his first drive at his west of Ireland golf course.

Mr Trump is in Ireland visiting the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel outside Doonbeg in Co Clare and spoke to reporters while on the course.

After hitting his first tee shot, Mr Trump said: “You think Biden can do that? I don’t think so.

“Biden doesn’t hit a 280 right down the middle, does he? Biden can’t hit an 80 down the middle.”

Asked earlier if he was confident he could defeat Joe Biden in the next US election, he said: “I could win it three times.”

Mr Trump was wearing a Make America Great Again (Maga) hat and was accompanied by his son Eric as well as members of the secret service as he departed in a golf buggy.

The former US president again spoke to reporters after the fourth hole, asking if “everybody having a good time?”

When asked whether he’d be looking for the Irish American vote if he ran again for president in 2024, Mr Trump said: “I’m looking, right now I’m looking, that’s why I’m talking to you.” When asked about his successor as US president, Mr Trump said “Biden is an incompetent person”.

Donald Trump playing golf at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

After arriving at the Doonbeg course on Wednesday night, Mr Trump was greeted by a line of staff at the hotel and a display of Irish music and dance.

He said the staff had “done a great job” and the course had “become a big success”.

Asked by reporters if he would prefer to see the corporation tax being paid by US companies in Ireland, instead being paid in the US, he said: “I won’t answer that question in your country, a lot of people would say yes.

“But Ireland has done a good job, you’ve lured a lot of companies in.

“They love it here, they really love it here.

“They’ve been treated well just like I’ve been treated well.

“This has been a great success.” Mr Trump downplayed the significance of difficulties the Doonbeg development has encountered with planning authorities in Ireland.

“What we’ve wanted to do I think they’ve pretty much let us to do, the important things,” he said.