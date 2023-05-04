Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden as he takes to the golf course in Doonbeg

After hitting his tee shot, Mr Trump said: 'You think Biden can do that? I don’t think so'
Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden as he takes to the golf course in Doonbeg

Former US president Donald Trump playing golf at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 11:15
Press Association

Former US president Donald Trump has mocked Joe Biden’s physical abilities and golf skills after hitting his first drive at his west of Ireland golf course.

Mr Trump is in Ireland visiting the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel outside Doonbeg in Co Clare and spoke to reporters while on the course.

After hitting his first tee shot, Mr Trump said: “You think Biden can do that? I don’t think so.

“Biden doesn’t hit a 280 right down the middle, does he? Biden can’t hit an 80 down the middle.”

Asked earlier if he was confident he could defeat Joe Biden in the next US election, he said: “I could win it three times.” 

Mr Trump was wearing a Make America Great Again (Maga) hat and was accompanied by his son Eric as well as members of the secret service as he departed in a golf buggy.

The former US president again spoke to reporters after the fourth hole, asking if “everybody having a good time?” 

When asked whether he’d be looking for the Irish American vote if he ran again for president in 2024, Mr Trump said: “I’m looking, right now I’m looking, that’s why I’m talking to you.” When asked about his successor as US president, Mr Trump said “Biden is an incompetent person”.

Donald Trump playing golf at Trump International Golf Links &amp; Hotel in Doonbeg. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Donald Trump playing golf at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

After arriving at the Doonbeg course on Wednesday night, Mr Trump was greeted by a line of staff at the hotel and a display of Irish music and dance.

He said the staff had “done a great job” and the course had “become a big success”.

Asked by reporters if he would prefer to see the corporation tax being paid by US companies in Ireland, instead being paid in the US, he said: “I won’t answer that question in your country, a lot of people would say yes.

“But Ireland has done a good job, you’ve lured a lot of companies in.

“They love it here, they really love it here.

“They’ve been treated well just like I’ve been treated well.

“This has been a great success.” Mr Trump downplayed the significance of difficulties the Doonbeg development has encountered with planning authorities in Ireland.

“What we’ve wanted to do I think they’ve pretty much let us to do, the important things,” he said.

Read More

Former US presidents don't Trump a Munster Final clash

More in this section

€100m plan for East Cork outlet centre 'back on track' yet again €100m plan for East Cork outlet centre 'back on track' yet again
Man reportedly loses part of his ear in Limerick assault Man reportedly loses part of his ear in Limerick assault
Some Ukrainians in Caherciveen to remain with others moving to Tralee   Some Ukrainians in Caherciveen to remain with others moving to Tralee  
#Donald Trump
<p>Calum Geary with his twin brother Donnacha and dad Andrew on the 'Late Late Show' in 2021. The Cork family first began campaigning when Calum entered primary school.</p>

High Court settlement ends decade-long battle for family of Calum Geary

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd