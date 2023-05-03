'Tragedy waiting to happen' due to firefighter shortages in Cork

The Taoiseach has been strongly warned that a “tragedy waiting to happen” in Cork city is due to firefighter staff shortages and a cut in the number of firetrucks.

Firefighters are now serving an area that is five times larger than it was before the city boundary was extended in 2019.

People Before Profit TD Mick Barry said that this is a health and safety issue for everyone in Cork city as the same number of full-time staff are serving double the population as a result of the boundary changes. The number of fire trucks has also reduced from four to three.

Mr Barry said the shortages have led to "terrible situations" noting one example in which there were two fires, one in Glanmire and one in Ballincollig.

“It took the brigade more than 20 minutes to reach the Ballincollig fire. The house was totally gutted. Yet, just three minutes away from the Ballincollig house was an empty fire station,” he said.

Mr Barry said Ballincollig fire station has been empty for several years now because the city council has “failed” to staff it.

Despite advertising for two-and-a-half years, he said, the council has not filled one position and the requirement to report to duty within three to five minutes is “not realistic” with “simply no takers”.

Mr Barry said Cork city firefighters’ offer to staff Ballincollig fire station until roles are filled and bring the fourth fire truck back into play has been “spurned” by the council.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was “aware” of the protests when he was in Cork last week, describing it as a “major issue”.

“I am told that there are negotiations ongoing with unions and representatives of retained fire service and it relates to rostering, it relates to pay and conditions and it relates to recruitment, and all of these things are on the table,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said Ireland is “very close” to full employment with “more public servants than we’ve had in the past”.

“Everyone is struggling to recruit and retain staff in the context of full employment and it's not necessarily as simple as increasing wages resulting in more staff being available,” he said.