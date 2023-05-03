Some Ukrainians in Caherciveen to remain with others moving to Tralee  

Some Ukrainians that were told they would have to leave a hotel in Co Kerry will be allowed to remain, the Irish Examiner has learned.

However, a number of Ukrainians will be moved from the Skellig Accommodation Centre in Caherciveen and into alternative accommodation in the area.

Meanwhile, a number of Ukrainians will be moved to Tralee and are happy to do so, according to government sources. Up to late on Tuesday evening, only 10 people were to move to Tralee, but this number may have changed, a source said.

It is understood the movement will take place in the coming days.

People seeking international protection (IP) will be moved into the hotel in place of those who are moving out and the centre will be “mixed use” with people from Ukraine and other asylum seekers.

A spokesperson for the Department confirmed that officials have finalised their plans for Caherciveen.

“This will involve a number of BOTPs [Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection] staying at Skellig Star, others moving within Cahersiveen, while others, who wish to do so, will move to Tralee.

“This will ensure availability of some beds in Skellig Star for IP applicants.

“The Skellig Star applied for and was successful in tendering to provide International Protection accommodation and these moves are necessary in order to maximise all available accommodation for IP applicants, given the severe shortage currently.

The hotel will now be used as a mixed use facility to accommodate international protection applicant families and beneficiaries of temporary protection.

Earlier this week, a “pause” was put on plans to move 80 Ukrainians out of the hotel to make way for asylum seekers following appeals by local representatives, businesses and a group of individuals who pressured the Government to change course.

The Government has been struggling to secure accommodation for IP applicants, or asylum seekers, in recent months. While it is “challenging” to secure accommodation for Ukrainians, officials are finding it harder to find shelter for asylum seekers, particularly single men.

The Citywest transit hub will remain closed for the “foreseeable” and there is no date “in sight” for when it may be open again to accommodate newly arrived asylum seekers, due to capacity constraints.

As of Tuesday night, 580 asylum seekers had not been offered state accommodation, the highest figure yet.