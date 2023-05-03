'Prosecco Smile': Cork dentist warns of dangers of bubbly on teeth

A growing phenomenon called 'Prosecco Smile' is taking root in Ireland as the wine leaves teeth anything but sparkling.

The combination of sugar, carbonation, and a high acidic content creates the perfect tooth-eroding storm, according to Bandon Dental dentistry expert Dr Patricia Ryan.

Processo is considered one of the worst drinks when it comes to enamel erosion and just one glass can put your teeth at risk.

Dr Ryan said the 'Prosecco Smile' has skyrocketed over the past decade as the sweet bubbly drink has grown more popular.

"Prosecco is around 200 times as acidic as what is required to break down tooth enamel," said Dr Ryan.

Regular prosecco drinkers may notice a small white line form under the gum.

"If you poke the area, you will find it is slightly soft. This is the beginning of tooth decay which leads to fillings and other procedures."

Teeth protection

Prosecco lovers can take steps to reduce the damage done to their teeth by drinking through a straw to minimise direct contact between teeth and the drink.

"It is important to remember, only brush your teeth around an hour after your last drink as your enamel will be weakened by the prosecco," said Dr Ryan.

"If you brush right away, the saliva won't have had enough time to remineralise and protect your teeth."

It is not just prosecco drinkers who need to keep their oral health in mind while on a night out, those who choose sugary mixers with their drinks are also damaging their enamel.

Similarly, sweet liquors and ciders contain more sugar and have a high acid content compared to other alcoholic beverages.

Stout is also bad for teeth, as the concentrated dark colour of the drink can stain teeth giving them a yellowish look.

Dr Ryan added that in terms of tooth health, a gin and tonic is a safer option "as both the gin and the tonic itself are clear liquids which minimises the risk of staining and both have quite low acidic levels".

Beer drinkers should choose lagers that have a high water content while drier bottles are the best option for those who drink wine.