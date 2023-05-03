Donald Trump due to visit his golf resort in Ireland

The trip is Mr Trump’s first abroad since he became the first former US president to face criminal charges.
Donald Trump due to visit his golf resort in Ireland

Former US president Donald Trump is due to visit his golf course in Ireland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 07:20
Rob Freeman, PA

Former US president Donald Trump is expected to follow Joe Biden, his successor at the White House, by visiting Ireland on Wednesday.

Preparations were underway and security increased on Tuesday at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel just outside the town of Doonbeg in Co Clare, although staff remained tight-lipped about the proposed visit.

He last visited the 400-acre resort, which he bought in 2014, while president in 2019.

Former US president Donald Trump playing golf at Turnberry (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Trump, accompanied by his son Eric, has spent the last two days in Scotland, breaking ground on a new golf course at his Menie Estate near Aberdeen before playing a round at his Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire.

During his time in Scotland he gave an interview with Nigel Farage which will be broadcast on GB News at 7pm on Wednesday.

Bob Rogers, from Doonbeg Community Development, said the visit is widely welcomed in the town.

“Love him or hate him, he brings a show,” Mr Rogers said.

An American flag in the village of Doonbeg, Co. Clare ahead of former US president Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

The trip is Mr Trump’s first abroad since he became the first former US president to face criminal charges.

No travel conditions were placed on him after he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business record in New York in April.

The visit coincides with the second week of a civil trial in Manhattan over accusations, denied by Mr Trump, he raped former magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in 1996.

Mr Biden visited Ireland as part of the celebrations to mark 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement before retracing his Irish roots in Co Louth and Co Mayo in March.

Read More

'We’re looking for powerful friends': Exiled Belarussian leader calls for Irish solidarity

More in this section

Donald Trump visit to UK Trump to receive warm welcome in Doonbeg despite troubles at home
Review into fatal assault of Matthew Healy in Cork hospital to be completed this month Review into fatal assault of Matthew Healy in Cork hospital to be completed this month
'Prosecco Smile': Cork dentist warns of dangers of bubbly on teeth 'Prosecco Smile': Cork dentist warns of dangers of bubbly on teeth
#Donald TrumpPlace: EuropePlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UK
<p> Slogans and signs at the Skellig Accommodation Centre in Caherciveen, Co Kerry. Picture: Alan Landers</p>

Some Ukrainians in Caherciveen to remain with others moving to Tralee  

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd