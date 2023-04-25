Disruption to affect Irish Rail routes in Cork, Kerry and Limerick this bank holiday weekend

Major disruption is expected this bank holiday weekend as Irish Rail is set to carry out a series of engineering works on the main line between Dublin, Cork, and Kerry.

Passengers planning to travel with Irish Rail are being urged to check the revised timetable on the website or the app.

A track renewal upgrade between Hazelhatch and Sallins will affect the Heuston to Cork/Kerry/Limerick/Galway/Waterford/ Westport routes as well as Heuston to Kildare/Portlaoise on Saturday and Sunday.

Some of the disruptions on the main rail line for Saturday, April 29 include:

Cork services will operate every two hours in each direction with altered timings;

Limerick services will operate every two hours, connecting to and from all Cork services at Limerick Junction;

Tralee services will operate every two hours, connecting to and from Cork services at Mallow;

The 5.05pm Dublin Heuston to Tralee is cancelled. Passengers should board the 5.05pm Dublin Heuston to Cork service and change at Mallow for a connecting service. There will be a delay of 25-30 minutes from Mallow to Tralee.

Further disruptions for Saturday include:

Nenagh Line services will operate with altered timings — change at Ballybrophy for connecting services;

The 10am Ennis to Limerick will be substituted by bus transfers

Limerick to Ennis will be substituted by bus transfers.

On Sunday, April 30, the 5pm Heuston to Cork will also call at Limerick Junction and Charleville.

Meanwhile, engineering works in Dublin between Dún Laoghaire and Bray will see no Dart services between these stops over the bank holiday weekend as the works will see the Sandycove and Glasthule, Glenageary, Dalkey, Killiney and Shankill close.

Rail bosses have said those within the affected area can use Dublin Bus and Go Ahead with valid tickets.

In Dublin city, the Luas Green line stops between Stephen's Green and Beechwood will close this weekend for works.

Trams will run between Bride's Glen or Sandyford and Beechwood on the one side.

Services will also stop at platforms from Parnell to Stephen's Green on the other side.

The works are set to primarily affect Cuffe Street, Harcourt Street, the Charlemont stop and the nearby Ranelagh stop.