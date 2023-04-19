Two sustain suspected titanium burns in 'explosion' at Stryker

Two men suffered suspected titanium burns in what has been described as a mini-explosion while working on the roof of a medical devices plant in East Cork.

One of the men was in a serious condition in hospital overnight after suffering extensive burn injuries in the incident at Stryker's Anngrove plant at the IDA Business Park in Carrigtwohill on Tuesday afternoon.

His condition was described as very serious by a number of sources following the incident. The condition of the second person is understood to not be serious.

The plant was in shutdown following the incident as an investigation by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) got underway.

While the exact nature of the incident remains under investigation, it is understood it occurred while a person was working on the roof area of the plant.

Emergency services including the Cork County Fire Service, gardaí, and the National Ambulance Service responded to the scene after the incident at around 1.15pm yesterday afternoon. The HSA confirmed it has launched an investigation into the incident.

The alarm was raised just after 1pm on Tuesday when Midleton fire brigade was asked to help with “a medical emergency” at Stryker’s Anngrove plant at the IDA Business Park in Carrigtwohill.

A spokesman for the county fire service said it was reported that one person had suffered burns while working on equipment which was located on the roof and that the fire was out.

However, in a statement later, Stryker confirmed that two people had been injured in the incident which it said was managed by the company’s emergency response team with support from local emergency services.

'Safely evacuated'

“Two people were transferred to the hospital and all others were safely evacuated from the facility,” a spokesperson said.

“We’re committed to a safe and healthy work environment at all of our facilities. We’re working closely with the authorities to investigate the incident.”

It declined to answer a range of specific questions about the nature of the incident.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing thick black smoke pouring from the roof and hearing people screaming in pain. The plant was evacuated safely.

One fire appliance and an emergency tender responded. The fire crew remained at the scene for several hours.

Cork East Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley, who helped to raise workers’ concerns about a raft of health and safety issues at Stryker’s plants in East Cork less than two years ago, said the stakes could not be higher after the two suffered suspected titanium burns in what one source described as a mini-explosion on the roof of one of the firm's Carrigtwohill plants on Tuesday.

“Lives are at stake here now,” Mr Buckley said.

“The assurances we got from the company and the HSA two years ago that everything was fine can no longer be accepted.

We need a full and detailed health and safety review now. Lives depend on it.”

It emerged that six workers from across the company’s three East Cork sites, Tullagreen, Springhill, and Anngrove, had been raising health and safety concerns with the HSA for the previous three years.

The Irish Examiner revealed in November 2021 how the staff made a protected disclosure to the HSA in 2020 which included references to gas leaks, argon leaks, solvents escaping, several hospitalisations, plant evacuations, broken fire alarms, and faulty equipment.

"The standards are on the floor," one of the whistleblowers told the Irish Examiner.

"There's always a perception of production before everything else and it’s writ large, production before health.”

Stryker at the time said it “absolutely rejects” any such allegations and insisted that it operates the highest level of health and safety processes and equipment rightly expected in any global medical device company.