Concern as gardai issue appeal for help to find missing Blarney man

Vernon Shaw

Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 20:48
David Kent

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 51-year-old Vernon Shaw, who is missing from the Blarney area of County City since the 21st of April, 2023.

Vernon is described as approximately 5ft 7” in height, of medium build with short red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, navy t-shirt and grey hoody.

His family are concerned for his wellbeing and have requested Garda assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda station 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

