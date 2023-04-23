Cork accounted for half of affordable homes scheme purchases last year

More than half of the houses sold to first-time buyers under the local authority affordable purchase scheme last year were puchased in Cork.

New figures from the Department of Housing show that of the 323 affordable homes provided through the scheme, 173 were in Cork. Cork City Council sold 135 of the affordable homes, while Cork County Council sold the other 38.

The scheme, which was launched as part of the government’s Housing for All strategy, makes new homes available for purchase at reduced prices. In return, local authorities receive a stake in the new home, equal to the discount provided.

Cork City Council says a sales process for a further 135 houses is underway for 2023, while Cork County Council said plans for a further 600 homes are in the pipeline.

Paul Sheehan of Cork Simon Communities welcomed the figures, saying the fact that the two local authorities provided half the national supply from the scheme is impressive and that “any initiative that prevents people from going into emergency accommodation has to be welcomed".

However, Mr Sheehan also pointed to the number of people already in emergency accommodation and the number of notices to quit that have been served recently, saying the figures are small in comparison.

Cork has the highest number of people in emergency accommodation after Dublin, with more than 500 people requiring support according to the latest figures. Mr Sheehan said:

The local authority affordable purchase scheme would be just one small part of our housing system that ultimately is broken and isn’t meeting the needs of our population.

Elsewhere, just 39 affordable homes were provided in Dublin, divided between Fingal County Council (23) and South Dublin County Council (16).

The remaining 111 properties came from Waterford City & County Council (65), Wicklow County Council (36), and Westmeath County Council.

The scheme is targeted at first-time buyers on moderate incomes, with eligibility rules requiring the potential buyers to have not previously bought or built a property to live in.

There are, however, exceptions for ‘fresh start’ applicants who have previously owned a home through a relationship but are no longer together, or for people who have gone through bankruptcy.

The maximum stake a local authority can take is 40% and it must be paid back after 40 years, or if the house is sold at a later date.

Seven local authorities provided affordable housing through the scheme in 2022, with a further eight looking to provide accommodation in 2023.

A further 105 homes are being provided through the cost rental scheme in Cork City through approved housing bodies. These agreements are aimed at people who are above the threshold for social housing but have difficulty affording private rented accommodation.

An additional 122 applicants for the first home scheme have been approved in Cork since its launch in July 2022, bringing the total number of affordable homes provided under Housing for All last year to 400.