Former Franciscan friary in Tipperary will reopen to shelter Ukrainian refugees

A Franciscan friary in Co Tipperary, which housed priests for 750 years before closing its doors in January, is to be reopened as an accommodation centre for Ukrainian refugees next month.

The building in Clonmel has been home to Franciscans since 1269 and includes a church and accommodation on the grounds in Abbey St in the town.

It was forced to close this year because of “ageing and reducing membership” and the last Mass was celebrated on January 6.

However, the Mayor of Clonmel said accommodation at the side of the church where the friars used to live, will now be used as temporary accommodation for 55 Ukrainians.

Independent Councillor Pat English told the Irish Examiner he was “delighted” to welcome families fleeing the war in Ukraine into the town.

He said “We will have 55 people coming in and that number is made up of families. There has been a good and welcome reaction to those coming to Clonmel and fleeing the war.

The families will be here in the middle of May and there is accommodation at the side of the friary where the priests had their rooms in the house.

"It’ll be on a temporary basis. It is good to see such a historic building being used like this.

In September, the Irish Examiner revealed that the friary in Clonmel was facing closure.

In a statement read out at Masses in Clonmel and Waterford at the time, the minister provincial of the Irish Franciscans, Fr Aidan McGrath, said the decision to leave the area was “sad and difficult”.

Four Franciscan friaries have closed in the past year around the country including one in Waterford in May 2019 as the order faces a decline in numbers.

The move to house Ukrainians at the friary comes as the country faces a major shortage in accommodation for those seeking international protection.

The latest figures from the Department of Integration show there are more than 60,000 Ukrainian refugees are currently being housed in Ireland.