Former Franciscan friary in Tipperary will reopen to shelter Ukrainian refugees

The friary in Clonmel shut in January after some 750 years but will reopen to house refugees from Russia's war on Ukraine
Former Franciscan friary in Tipperary will reopen to shelter Ukrainian refugees

The former Franciscan friary in Clonmel Co Tipperary which closed in January 2023. It is to be reopened as an accommodation centre for Ukrainian refugees. Picture: Franciscans.ie

Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 19:00
Alison O'Reilly

A Franciscan friary in Co Tipperary, which housed priests for 750 years before closing its doors in January, is to be reopened as an accommodation centre for Ukrainian refugees next month.

The building in Clonmel has been home to Franciscans since 1269 and includes a church and accommodation on the grounds in Abbey St  in the town.

It was forced to close this year because of “ageing and reducing membership” and the last Mass was celebrated on January 6.

However, the Mayor of Clonmel said accommodation at the side of the church where the friars used to live, will now be used as temporary accommodation for 55 Ukrainians.

Independent Councillor Pat English told the Irish Examiner he was “delighted” to welcome families fleeing the war in Ukraine into the town.

He said “We will have 55 people coming in and that number is made up of families. There has been a good and welcome reaction to those coming to Clonmel and fleeing the war.

The families will be here in the middle of May and there is accommodation at the side of the friary where the priests had their rooms in the house. 

"It’ll be on a temporary basis. It is good to see such a historic building being used like this.

In September, the Irish Examiner revealed that the friary in Clonmel was facing closure.

In a statement read out at Masses in Clonmel and Waterford at the time, the minister provincial of the Irish Franciscans, Fr Aidan McGrath, said the decision to leave the area was “sad and difficult”.

Four Franciscan friaries have closed in the past year around the country including one in Waterford in May 2019 as the order faces a decline in numbers.

The move to house Ukrainians at the friary comes as the country faces a major shortage in accommodation for those seeking international protection.  

The latest figures from the Department of Integration show there are more than 60,000 Ukrainian refugees are currently being housed in Ireland.

Read More

Montenotte's Hyde Park House and Clifton Convalescent Home to house Ukrainian refugees

 

More in this section

Watch: Cork's newest bridge over South Ring Road put in place Watch: Cork's newest bridge over South Ring Road put in place
Cork motorists to face 20km diversions as Dunkettle roadworks continue Cork motorists to face 20km diversions as Dunkettle roadworks continue
Filling up a glass with drinking water from kitchen tap EPA inspectors finds failings at Youghal water treatment plant
#UkrainePlace: ClonmelPlace: TipperaryPerson: Pat EnglishOrganisation: Department of Integration
<p> Cllr Tony FItzgerald along with World Health Organisation members Philip Chvatal, Czech Republic; Kira Fortune, WHO director; Maria Young, Greenspaces; Yannick Nadesan, France; Ingvill Dalseg, Norway; Tsering Kalde and Denise Cahill of Cork Healthy Cities, during their visit to the community garden in Clashduv Park, Cork. Pictures: David Keane.</p>

WHO delegation visits Cork to see biodiversity projects 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd