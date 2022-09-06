Franciscans to leave Clonmel after 750 years

A 750-year-old presence by the Franciscan order in a Tipperary town will end early next year because of ageing clergy and falling vocations.

In a statement read at Masses in Clonmel and Waterford on Tuesday, the minister provincial of the Irish Franciscans, Fr Aidan McGrath, said the decision to withdraw from Clonmel was a “sad and difficult” one which was unavoidable.

He explained the community, like other religious bodies, were dealing with and responding to “ageing and reducing membership”.

Discussions are to get under way immediately to address how the friars and staff at the friary will be impacted by the decision “to ensure that the consequences of this announcement are dealt with in the best possible way for all involved”.

The final Mass will be celebrated in the friary on January 6 next year.

The Franciscans have had a presence in Clonmel since 1269, according to Fr McGrath.

No decision has yet been made on the future of the friary building, and possibilities for its use will be explored in the coming months, he said.

He continued: “We Franciscans were always welcome and felt supported in Clonmel. I so regret having to make this announcement today to the people of Clonmel who have prayed with us and supported us in so many ways over the centuries.

I thank the people of Clonmel and the surrounding area, and all who have gone before, for the friendship and support to us Franciscans and our work. We will be eternally grateful.”

Friars and staff at the friary were notified on Monday about the decision, as were volunteers in the organisation’s friary in Waterford. Since the order withdrew friars from Waterford in May 2019, personnel attached to Clonmel attended at the Waterford friary for one day a week to maintain a presence in the city.

However, Fr McGrath said: “This direct support will regretfully no longer be possible. I also want to recognise and thank our volunteers in Waterford for the wonderful work they do on behalf of the local community — and we will now be engaging with them on how their important work can continue despite our withdrawal from Clonmel.”

Independent TD Mattie McGrath visited the friary in Clonmel on Tuesday.

He said: “The friary with St Anthony's Altar has provided a place of solace and reflection in the centre of Clonmel for generations and people of all ages slip in and out throughout the day for a quiet moment, to say a prayer to St Anthony or to attend regular confession.

"Even many non-church goers have been known to spend time in the friary for a moment of reflection. Those who attend the friary have a deep sense of connection with the church and its closure will be a huge loss, particularly to those who attend daily mass there.”

Mr McGrath added: “The ceremony on Tuesday morning was a very fitting ceremony, particularly as Tuesday morning mass is part of their weekly novena to St Anthony and many petitions to St Anthony were read aloud, showing just how much of a devotion the people have to St Anthony and the friary.”

The announcements follow news last month that the Ennismore Dominican Centre in Montenotte in Cork City is to be sold. It is home to seven Dominican friars, and also houses refugees from Ukraine and Syria. When the property is sold, the Dominicans will take up residence in different Dominican priories across the country.