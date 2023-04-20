Cork boy Dara has goal in sights in battle to help young cancer patients 

You've got to hand it to him — a brave young boy fighting cancer has inspired a community to raise more than €50,000 to help fund a unique mobile treatment service for young cancer patients.

Dara Kelleher, aged six, from Ballincollig, Cork, a cousin of Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, wore his gloves to the school's crazy hair day for his ‘Dara gives back — Pedal for the Poons’ 12-hour indoor cycling challenge in the town this weekend for the Mercy University Hospital's Poons (paediatric oncology outreach nursing) service.

The only service of its kind in Ireland, it allows children with cancer to receive vital treatment in the comfort of their own home, helping to reduce the number of hospital visits and provide support to families during such a difficult time.

Dara has some big stars backing the fundraising, including his cousin, the Liverpool keeper, who has donated signed gloves for a raffle, and sports legends Henry Shefflin, Colm The Gooch Cooper, Graham Canty, Peter O'Mahony, Rob Heffernan and Davy Russell among those to send video messages of support.

But it was all about the hair on Thursday as Dara, his junior infants classmates in Rang Máire, and all the pupils and staff at Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin in Ballincollig, helped boost the fundraising ahead of Saturday's big event when his dad, Noel, will take on the 1,250km cycle along with Mike McGrath, Danny Dwyer and Pearse O’Malley.

Pupils Eve Ní Mhathúna (left) and Matilda de Bhál in Gaelscoil Uí Riordáin, Ballincollig, Cork, at the crazy hair day. Picture: Denis Minihane

Dara was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia TCell in January 2020, weeks before his third birthday.

He has since undergone intensive treatment, overseen by MUH, including about 120 overnight hospital admissions. The treatment included access to Poons, which in 2021 saw its nurses travel almost 24,000km to provide 550 home visits to some 45 families, including the Kellehers.

It costs the Mercy Hospital Foundation €30,000 each year to continue to keep this service mobile.

Pupils of rang naíonáin bheaga in Gaelscoil Uí Riordáin, Ballincollig, Cork, during a crazy hair day to support pupil Dara Kelleher. Picture: Denis Minihane

Dara's mother, Coeurena, said their world was turned upside after his diagnosis.

“Fortunately, the enduring support and kindness of so many family, friends, colleagues, and Ballincollig GAA was invaluable, and words can never express our gratitude. So now it is our hope to give back by creating this event,” she said.

She praised the Poons nurses Peg and Olga and their colleagues for their help and support.

“Dara is now a very happy six year old, who loves playing sport with his brothers Noah and Jack, and who has made lots of friends. His fun-loving nature, resilience and determination is remarkable," she said.

"Our hope is that in raising money, Poons can continue to support families like ourselves and ease the journey a little.”

The fundraising cycle begins in Ballincollig GAA Club at 5am on Saturday and continues until 5pm. More than 30 other cyclists will join them to do relays, and an underage blitz will also take place.

You can donate online here