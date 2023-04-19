Still no reopening date for historic Cork landmark

There is still no reopening date for one of Cork's most recognisable heritage sites seven years after safety works began, with 2024 all but ruled out due to complex grouting works.

Barryscourt Castle in Carrigtwohill will remain closed for the foreseeable future, despite works beginning in 2016 to make it safe, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe confirmed following a query from Cork East TD Seán Sherlock.

According to Heritage Ireland, Barryscourt Castle was the seat of the great Anglo-Norman Barry family and is one of the finest examples of a restored Irish tower house. Dating from between 1392 and 1420, the castle has an outer bawn wall and largely intact corner towers.

The ground floor of the Tower House contains a dungeon into which prisoners were dropped via the 'drop-hole' located on the second floor.

Radiocarbon dating from Barryscourt tower house suggests it was built around the year 1400, but given Barryscourt’s size and complexity of design, it is likely many of the smaller, simpler tower houses were built even earlier.

Barryscourt's elaborate structure is considered to be on a similar scale to Bunratty in Co Clare.

Barryscourt Castle has been closed to the public since 2016.

However, it was discovered in recent years it had significant problems, with damp penetration causing the internal electrical system to become inherently unsafe. Works to make it safe have been ongoing since it was closed in 2016.

The works have been beset by delays since, including a significant disruption caused by the covid-19 pandemic. The latest update suggests a 2024 reopening timeline is now unlikely.

"Repointing and re-grouting are progressing well with the work undertaken by the Office of Public Works district works crew. It is a labour-intensive task but necessary to dry out the building before internal works can commence. All going well, it is anticipated at this time that re-grouting works will be complete in 2024," Mr Donohoe said.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) is mindful of the fact Barryscourt Castle has been unavailable to visitors for a number of years, he added.

"I have asked my officials in the National Monuments division to start work on a reopening plan for the site to ensure there is no delay when all works are complete and I would envisage that progress will be made in this regard during 2023.

"However, it is not possible to give a definitive date for reopening at this stage due to the complexity of the ongoing conservation works," he said.

Mr Sherlock said the community in Carrigtwohill had been extremely patient.

"The community has been without access to Barryscourt for a number of years now. It is vital that the community is involved in the reopening plans. I am hopeful that we are at the end point of works where we might see this castle open for visitors, local and from afar, but we need to see more of an impetus from the OPW to reopen this historical amenity," he said.