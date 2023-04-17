Bandon set to welcome 5,000 for Fleadh

More than 5,000 people are expected to flock to West Cork later this month for the Cork County Fleadh Cheoil.

The event is being hosted in Bandon by the Newcestown branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

It was launched on Saturday night at Bandon GAA pavilion were Comhaltas groups from across Cork county gathered to perform music, dance and song as a taster of what’s ahead in Bandon during the May bank holiday weekend.

Competitions will take place in St Brogan’s College in the town on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30.

The action will move to the Bandon GAA pavilion on May 1, where competitions will continue.

Apart from the competitions, there will be a social aspect to the calendar, with one of the highlights taking place on Friday, April 21. That will be a singing night in O’Mahony’s bar in Newcestown, with a ceilí taking place in Newcestown Community Hall on April 22.

Traditional music sessions will take place throughout Bandon town during the bank holiday weekend.

“The Fleadh is the beating heart of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, and a celebration of the passion, talent, and energy within Irish traditional music,” according to Newcestown Comhaltas branch.

Performers compete as soloists, duets, or trios, or as groups, bands, or sets.”

Bands taking part will feature between 10 and 20 musicians on stage together.

People of all ages will take part in the competitions, with four categories – U12, U15, U18, and senior 18+.

As well as winning county titles, winners will have the added thrill of progressing to the Munster Fleadh Cheoil, with the ultimate goal being to secure a place in the All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in August in Mullingar. The Westmeath town will host the national event for the second year in a row, from August 6 to 14.

The Cork event is one of the biggest in the country, with competitors taking part from several branches of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann across the county.

Hosting the event is a source of pride for the Newcestown branch, which won three different age categories in the ceilí band section nationally last year.

“Spectators are welcome, and day-long wristbands are for sale at the various venues,” said the organisers.

"Traditional music sessions are expected in pubs around Bandon later in the evenings. Anyone with an interest in Irish traditional performing arts will enjoy the energy and fun of the Fleadh in Bandon this May bank holiday weekend."

Anyone who is willing to help as a volunteer for the event is asked to contact Newcestown Comhaltas by emailing newcestowncountyfleadh@gmail.com.